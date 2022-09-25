Run out rules in cricket: How was Glenn Maxwell run out today by Dinesh Karthik in Hyderabad?

Run out rules in cricket: A moment of indecision on Glenn Maxwell’s part cost him his wicket as Australia play series decider in Hyderabad.

During the third and final T20I of the ongoing Australia’s tour of India at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Australian allrounder Glenn Maxwell lost his wicket via a run out, despite Dinesh Karthik dislodging a bail off before the ball hit the stumps.

It all happened during the fourth delivery of the eighth Over being bowled by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Maxwell pulled a rather poor delivery bowled by Chahal down the leg-side towards the square leg fence, but since he couldn’t hit the ball from the meat of his bat, it was collected by Axar Patel who threw powerfully towards the striker’s end.

As for Maxwell, who was called by his partner Steve Smith for a second run, the moment of indecision meant that he was clearly short of his ground and was run out comfortably, courtesy of a direct hit by Patel from the deep.

However, as per the replay, Karthik had accidentally dislodged one of the bails off the groove before the direct hit came in.

Run out rules in cricket

However, despite that, the third umpire ruled Maxwell as run out, as it was the ball that had managed to get rid of the other bail off its groove. Had the other bail too been dislodged by Karthik beforehand, Maxwell would have been ruled as ‘Not out’.

As per the run out ‘Law 29.2’, under the heading – ‘The Wicket is Down’, If one bail is off, it shall be sufficient for the purpose of putting the wicket down to remove the remaining bail or to strike or pull any of the three stumps out of the ground, in any ways stated in 29.1.

As per Law 29.1 – The wicket is put down if a bail is completely removed from the top of the stumps, or a stump is struck out of the ground, by a fielder with his/her hand or arm (in this case), providing that the ball is held in the hand or hands so used, or in the hand of the arm so used (Law 29.1.1.5).