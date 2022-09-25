Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium average score in T20: Highest successful run chase in Hyderabad T20Is

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium average score in T20: The SportsRush brings you the highest T20I run chase in Hyderabad.

The 3-match T20I series between India and Australia has reached its business end. Australia won the Mohali T20I, whereas India made a brilliant comeback in Nagpur. Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is set to host the series decider.

Ahead of the match, a lot happened regarding getting the match tickets, but it is now time for the cricketing action. The way Rohit Sharma batted in the last match, will give a lot of confidence to the Indian team. However, death bowling is still an issue for the home side.

Australia lost the 2nd match, but the way Aaron Finch batted was simply brilliant for the visitors. Matthew Wade has been delivering some excellent performances as a finisher of the side. With the players like Glenn Maxwell, Tim David and Cameron Green, this Australian side has some match winners in their ranks.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium average score in T20

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International stadium has hosted just one T20I so far, so it will be really unfair to talk about the average T20I score at this ground. However, this pitch is great for batting, and the match between India and West Indies here in 2019 was a run-scoring contest, where both teams scored in excess of 200 runs.

ALSO READ: IPL records at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

However, if we talk about the IPL games, this ground has hosted a total of 64 games, and the average 1st innings IPL score at this ground has been 158 runs. Generally, the chasing teams have performed better at this ground.

Highest successful run chase in Hyderabad T20Is

If we talk about the highest T20I run chase, then obviously India’s chase over West Indies in the only T20I played here will be the one. West Indies scored 207 runs in the first innings, courtesy of a half-century from Shimron Hetmyer. India chased the target in just 18.4 overs, where Virat Kohli scored 94 runs in just 50 deliveries.

In IPL, Rajasthan Royals have chased the highest total at this ground, where they chased Hyderabad’s total of 214 runs at this venue in 2008.