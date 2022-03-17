SA vs BAN Head to Head Record in ODIs | South Africa vs Bangladesh Stats | SuperSport Park ODI

SA vs BAN Head to Head Record: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the first SA vs BAN ODI.

Bangladesh’s tour of South Africa 2022 will kick-start with the first ODI to be played in Centurion tomorrow. Other than a three-match ODI series, Bangladesh will also be taking part in a two-match Test series in South Africa.

While the Test series is almost certain of being played without a few star players from the home team, both the teams will field a full-strength side during ODI series in Centurion (first and third ODI) and Johannesburg (second ODI).

South Africa, who have enjoyed their time in international cricket on the back of crucial victories across formats against top oppositions in the last few months, will doubtlessly start this series as favourites.

As far as past numbers are concerned, their stellar head-to-head ODI record against Bangladesh witnesses them maintaining an unbeaten spree at home. Furthermore, the first ODI of their previous five bilateral series has always been won by South Africa.

Having said that, the last South Africa vs Bangladesh ODI had resulted in a 21-run Bangladeshi victory. Chasing a 331-run target in an ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match at The Oval, South Africa were reduced to 309/8 in 50 overs. In what was a dream World Cup for him, all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan had won the match award for his all-round contribution (75 and 1/50).

SA vs BAN Head to Head Record in ODIs

Total number of matches played: 21

Matches won by SA: 17

Matches won by BAN: 4

Matches played in South Africa: 9 (SA 9, BAN 0)

Matches played in Bangladesh: 9 (SA 7, BAN 2)

Most runs for SA: 354 (Quinton de Kock)

Most runs for BAN: 397 (Shakib Al Hasan)

Most wickets for SA: 13 (Kagiso Rabada)

Most wickets for BAN: 13 (Shakib Al Hasan)

Most catches for SA: 7 (Quinton de Kock)

Most catches for BAN: 6 (Mushfiqur Rahim)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).