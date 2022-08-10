Sabina Park pitch report today: Kingston Jamaica pitch report WI vs NZ 1st T20 batting or bowling

Sabina Park pitch report today: The Windies will host New Zealand for a three-match T20I series, scheduled to start in a few hours from now.

After an ODI series loss against Bangladesh, followed by losses versus India in both the limited Overs format series, West Indies will now host New Zealand for a three-match T20I series followed by an ODI series as well, with the former scheduled to commence in a few hours from now at the Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

The T20I home series against the Kiwis would be their last shortest format international assignment, after which they would shortlist their squad for the T20I World Cup in Australia.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have arrived at the Caribbean after as many as eight years, having last played in the island nation in the year 2014 during a two-match T20I series, which ended in a Draw.

As for their recent form, the Black Caps will hit the park brimming with confidence after wins against Ireland, Scotland, and most recently the Netherlands in successive away T20I series.

Sabina Park pitch report today

The Sabina Park in Jamaica is set to host a T20 international fixture after five years, and only their fourth T20I in history today.

During the previous three matches at this venue, the average first innings score was mere 134, and the batters have generally found it a tad challenging to consistently play their shots throughout their innings.

The spinners in particular are expected to perform well on this track, which is likely to play on the slower side and with decent degree of turn on offer as well.

The pacers are likely to opt for their variations, and bring out the slower deliveries out of their casket for major deliveries of their spell to yield rewards.

All in all, the bowlers are likely to have a greater say throughout the match, while the freshness of the wicket may assist the batters especially while facing the new ball.