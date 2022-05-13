Cricket

“Sad to leave the IPL early”: Pat Cummins thanks KKR after leaving IPL 2022 due to hip injury

Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the remaining Indian Premier League 2022 due to a hip injury, he will now head to Australia.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Then I caught COVID and started to question Kyrie Irving!": Kendrick Lamar name drops Nets' star on 'Savior' in Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers
Next Article
"Luka Magic zooms past Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Wilt Chamberlain": The 23-year old records for highest PPG when back against the wall
Cricket Latest News
Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the remaining Indian Premier League 2022 due to a hip injury, he will now head to Australia.
“Sad to leave the IPL early”: Pat Cummins thanks KKR after leaving IPL 2022 due to hip injury

Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the remaining Indian Premier League 2022 due to…