“Sad to leave the IPL early”: Pat Cummins thanks KKR after leaving IPL 2022 due to hip injury

Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the remaining Indian Premier League 2022 due to a hip injury, he will now head to Australia.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ pacer Pat Cummins is set to miss the rest of the IPL 2022 due to a minor hip injury. The Knight Riders have won just five of their 12 games in the tournament and all the remaining games are do or die for them.

Kolkata Knight Riders bought Cummins for a price of INR 7.25 crores in the IPL 2022 auction. The Australian test captain struggled in the tournament this year throughout.

Pat Cummins thanks KKR after leaving early

Kolkata Knight Riders have posted a video where Pat Cummins was giving the farewell speech to all his Kolkata Knight Riders teammates. He will now head home to Australia.

“I just want to say a huge thanks to everyone. It’s great to be based out of the side similar to last year,” Cummins said in the video.

“It feels like you’re coming back home. Thanks for looking after the family and to everyone, players, staff, hotel staff.”

“It’s been great 5-6 weeks, all the best for the last few games. I’ll d cheering on. Hopefully, we’ll make finals too.”

“Sad to leave the IPL early, Thanks for everything Kolkata Knight Riders,” Cummins tweeted.

Pat Cummins joined the KKR squad late, but he made a sudden impact in his first game of the tournament. Cummins smashed the joint-fastest half-century of IPL history against Mumbai. Cummins scored his half-century in just 14 balls and played a knock of 56 runs in just 15 balls at a strike-rate of 373.33.

Pat Cummins missed four straight games for the KKR in between, but he made a comeback in the last game against Mumbai Indians, where he took three wickets. Overall, Cummins scalped 7 wickets in 5 games at a terrible economy of 10.68 this season.