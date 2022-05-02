Sanju Samson IPL 2022 runs: Sanju Samson runs in IPL 2022

Sanju Samson IPL 2022 runs: The captain of Rajasthan Royals scored his second half-century of the season tonight.

During the 47th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson scored a half-century to power his team to a respectable 152/5 in 20 overs after being put in to bat first by Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer.

Coming in to bat at No. 3 in the third over, Samson played six dot balls before getting off the mark by scoring a boundary off Kolkata all-rounder Sunil Narine. Facing fast bowler Umesh Yadav in the next over, Samson hit a couple of boundaries to get going when opening batter Jos Buttler (22) was yet to find his mojo.

It was on the last ball of the powerplay that Samson lifted debutant all-rounder Anukul Roy for a six over extra cover to play an eye-catching shot.

While Buttler’s dismissal in the ninth over did affect RR’s progress, Samson went on with his game hitting a couple of boundaries off Shivam Mavi in the 11th over.

Right after Karun Nair’s (13) dismissal, Samson ran a single off Roy in the 14th over to complete his 32nd T20 half-century, 17th IPL half-century, third against Kolkata Knight Riders, third at this venue and second of this season.

Samson, who got out with 17 deliveries remaining in the innings, would’ve liked to remain unbeaten in order to contribute more towards the innings totals.

Samson, who scored 54 (49) with the help of seven fours and a six at a strike rate of 110.20, might not have played according to his big-hitting reputation but him top-scoring for Royals was the need of the hour for the team tonight.

As far as the whole season is concerned, Samson’s 298 runs have come at an average and strike rate of 33.11 and 153.60 respectively to be Rajasthan’s second-highest run-scorer.