Sanju Samson vs Punjab IPL record: Sanju Samson vs Arshdeep Singh head to head player battle in IPL

Sanju Samson vs Punjab IPL record: The captain of Rajasthan Royals will be playing his 19th match against Punjab Kings today.

Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with each other after more than seven months in the afternoon match of the 11th Indian Premier League 2022 double-header day at the Wankhede Stadium today.

Considering how IPL matches between these two teams have ended up in nail-biting contests in the recent times, it wouldn’t be surprising if they put on display another cliffhanger on Saturday.

Sanju Samson vs Punjab IPL record

Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson, who has been their second-best batter in the ongoing 15th season of the IPL, has scored 298 runs at an average and strike rate of 33.11 and 153.60 respectively. Having scored his second half-century of the season in their previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Samson would be high on confidence to improve his already impressive numbers against Punjab.

In 18 IPL matches across nine seasons against this opposition, Samson has scored 635 runs at an average and strike rate of 42.33 and 141.74 respectively. The numbers improve further in Royals’ jersey where Samson has amassed 529 runs in 14 innings at an average of 48.09 and a strike rate of 151.58.

Although in a losing cause, it was almost 13 months ago when Samson had scored a career-best 119 (63) against Kings. Co-incidentally, even that match had been played at the Wankhede Stadium.

Sanju Samson vs Arshdeep Singh head to head player battle in IPL

A primary reason why Royals had lost the aforementioned match (their only match vs Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium) was opposition fast bowler Arshdeep Singh not allowing Samson to score five runs off the last two balls of the match.

Sanju Samson take a bow @IamSanjuSamson what a game.. @IPL @StarSportsTamil well done Arshdeep great spell and superb last over under pressure 👌 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 12, 2021

A rivalry withing a rivalry, fans would be eager to watch both Samson and Arshdeep play against each other again today. Samson, who will be facing Arshdeep for the fifth time in the IPL, has an impressive record against the left-arm pacer. Readers must note that Samson has scored 39 (22) at a strike rate of 177.27 with the help of four fours and two sixes against Arshdeep in the past.