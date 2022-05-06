PBKS vs RR Head to Head IPL record: Punjab vs RR head to head stats and records 2022 IPL

PBKS vs RR Head to Head IPL record: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for IPL 2022 Match 52.

The 52nd match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium today. An afternoon match which holds importance for both the teams, it will be played in the scorching heat of Mumbai on the 11th double-header day of the season.

In the 10 matches that they’ve played this season thus far, Punjab are at the seventh position on the points table on the back of winning and losing five matches each. Rajasthan, on the other hand, have done quite well at winning six and losing four out of their 10 matches this season.

While the only previous contest between these two teams at the Wankhede Stadium had been won by PBKS, RR would be banking on their overall head-to-head record against this opposition. An underrated rivalry which has produced a lot of riveting contest in the recent past, fans can expect another such match towards the business end of IPL 2022 league phase.

Speaking exclusively about this venue, Kings have won seven and lost nine out of their 16 matches here over the years. Royals, who have played 17 matches at the Wankhede Stadium, have won nine and lost on eight occasions.

PBKS vs RR Head to Head IPL record

Total number of matches played: 23

Matches won by PBKS: 10

Matches won by RR: 13

Matches played in April: 11 (PBKS 6, RR 5)

Matches played in India: 17 (PBKS 8, RR 9)

Matches played at Wankhede Stadium: 1 (PBKS 1, RR 0)

PBKS average score against RR: 169

RR average score against PBKS: 173

Most runs for PBKS: 237 (Mayank Agarwal)

Most runs for RR: 529 (Sanju Samson)

Most wickets for PBKS: 10 (Arshdeep Singh)

Most wickets for RR: NA

Most catches for PBKS: 5 (Mayank Agarwal)

Most catches for RR: 11 (Sanju Samson)

The last Punjab vs Rajasthan match is remembered for the then Rajasthan pacer Kartik Tyagi defending four runs in the last over to stage an emphatic victory at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium last year.

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).