Sara Tendulkar boyfriend now: Is Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar relationship still going on?

Sara Tendulkar is one of Sachin Tendulkar’s two children, and it is certain that she will always be in the headlines considering the stature of his father. She is quite popular on Instagram, and she has over 2.5 M followers on the social media platform. Sara is currently in London for her studies.

There is a lot of interest amongst the netizens in Sara’s dating life, and for a longer period, it was said that both she and Indian batter Shubman Gill are in a relationship. Both of them used to comment on each other’s posts, and they used to spend time with each other as well.

Gill is going through one of the best forms of his life at the moment where he has almost cemented his place in the Indian lineup. Recently, the Indore crowd chanted “Apni bhabhi kaisi ho, Sara bhabhi jaisi ho [Shubman’s Gill girlfriend should be like Sara]” in the recent ODI match.

Sara Tendulkar boyfriend now

If all the recent developments are taken into consideration, it doesn’t appear that Tendulkar and Gill are dating each other anymore. Gill has been seen various times with actor Sara Ali Khan on different places, and he even appeared on actor Sonam Bajwa’s Punjabi chat show named Dil Diyan Gallan, where he provided hints about dating the Bollywood actor.

Additionally, there have been reports of that Sara (Tendulkar) currently dating Siddharth Kerkar. Siddharth Kerkar comes from a rich Goan family, and his father owns the Museum of Goa. Kerkar is a designer & influencer and has over 83k followers on Instagram. He also owns a clothing website.

Both of them have been spotted together quite a few times on each other Instagram stories. In 2021, Sara hosted an intimate birthday party in London, and Kerkar was also a part of it. Although, nothing can be confirmed about the relationship between these two, but they are in news at the moment.