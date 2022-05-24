Sarfaraz Khan brother: Sarfaraz Khan father name and family details

Sarfaraz Khan brother: 18-year-old Musheer Khan has made his way into the Mumbai squad for the knock-out phase of Ranji Trophy 2021-22.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) have announced their 21-member squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy knock-out phase, which is set to commence from June 6 in Bengaluru.

With Prithvi Shaw set to captain the side, the likes of Ajinkya Rahane (hamstring injury) and Shreyas Iyer (national duty) have not been included in the side which will commence their journey with the quarter-final fixture against Uttarakhand at the KSCA Cricket (2) Ground in Alur.

Another major development has come in the form of the inclusion of a certain 18-year-old Musheer Khan, who also happens to the brother of the Mumbai mainstay batter Sarfaraz Khan.

Sarfaraz Khan brother

Sarfaraz, who is currently the third-highest run-scorer (and Mumbai’s leading) this season, will have the presence of his younger brother Musheer Khan during the knock out phase, with Mumbai eying on their 42nd Ranji Trophy title.

An opening batter, and a left-arm spinner, Musheer has been rewarded for scoring truckload of runs for Mumbai in the under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy. The 18-year-old had amassed 670 runs across nine matches with an average of 67.

“I had requested the manager for one extra Mumbai cap for my brother Musheer whenever he plays for Mumbai in future. God has been kind. It’s his (Musheer) and my father’s hard work. Lot of sacrifices have gone into making us cricketers,” Sarfaraz Khan, who played for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing season, told The Indian Express after Musheer’s selection.

Sarfaraz Khan father name and family details

Sarfaraz and brother Musheer would perhaps not have traversed their Cricketing journey without the contribution of their father cum coach Naushad Khan.

Doing odd jobs to make the family ends meet, Naushad Khan stayed with his family in the slums of Mumbai, while ably coaching his sons as well, to achieve their collective dream to make it to the Indian Cricket team one fine day.

Sarfaraz’s other family members include his mother Tabassum Khan, and an elder brother Moin Khan.