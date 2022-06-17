SCA Stadium Rajkot matches 2022 all result: Rajkot Cricket Stadium highest score in T20

SCA Stadium Rajkot matches 2022 all result: The SportsRush brings you the results of the matches played at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot.

India will take on South Africa in the 4th T20I of the 5-match T20I series at the Saurashtra Association Cricket Stadium in Rajkot. The Proteas are currently leading the series by 2-1.

Rishabh Pant finally got a win under his leadership in the last match, and he would we would want that to continue in this match as well. The bowling unit of the side finally clicked in the last match. South Africa will look upon the fitness of Quinton de Kock in this match, and one more win will seal the series for them.

The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot is hosting a T20I match after a span of almost three years. India played against Bangladesh in 2019 at the very same venue, where the hosts easily won the match by eight wickets.

The first match at this stadium was played in 2013, where India defeated the mighty Australians by six wickets, where they chased the target of 201 runs easily. New Zealand defeated India by 40 runs in 2017, where Colin Munro scored a century for the Kiwis, and he is the only player to score a T20I century here.

Colin Munro smashes an unbeaten 109 as New Zealand score 196 for 2 against India in the second Twenty20 in Rajkot. #INDvsNZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 4, 2017

The highest T20I score at this ground by made by India in 2013 against Australia, where India chased the target of 202 runs. Yuvraj Singh smashed 77 runs in just 35 balls courtesy of five sixes and eight boundaries. Yuvraj’s heroics allowed India to win the match easily.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have scored the highest T20 score at this ground, where they scored 213 runs against Gujarat Lions in IPL 2017. Chris Gayle scored 77 runs in 38 balls for Royal Challengers Bangalore to earn a win for the away side. The pitch at Rajkot is one of the best batting wickets in the country.