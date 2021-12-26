Scott Boland noise: Why is there a clicking noise when Scott Boland bowls in Boxing Day Test?

Scott Boland noise: A strange noise is being heard upon the debutant Australian fast bowler bowling at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

During the first day of the ongoing third Ashes 2021-22 Test match between Australia and England in Melbourne, Australia fast bowler Scott Boland became their 463rd Test cricketer receiving his baggy green from fast bowler Josh Hazlewood.

Boland has become only the fourth Indigenous Test cricketer for Australia after the likes of Faith Thomas, Jason Gillespie and Ashleigh Gardner.

After winning the toss and electing to field, Australia captain Pat Cummins made the first bowling change in the seventh over as debutant Boland was called upon as the first-change bowler at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Readers must note that Boland has had a long association with this iconic venue. It was at the MCG that Boland had made his first-class, List A, T20 and T20I debuts in the last decade. Other than playing for Victories here, Boland has also spent six seasons at Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League.

Boland’s first spell in Test cricket saw him registering bowling figures of 3-0-13-0. Upon changing ends, Boland bowled two more overs which included his maiden over in this format. Boland was then called upon to bowl after the lunch break bowling five overs on the trot which comprised of another maiden over.

Scott Boland noise

Boland’s first day in Test cricket forced fans to wonder about a ‘clicking noise’ which was heard just when he would release the ball from his hand. It was during the lunch break that veteran Australia pacer Trent Copeland explained the reason behind a voice when Boland bowls.

“Scotty [Scott] Boland, with his non-bowling hand, is actually smacking down into his thigh. Very unique from Scotty Boland. Accuracy, pace, bounce but also a little quirky,” Copeland said on 7Cricket during the lunch break.

Once you hear it you won’t be able to unhear it 😅@copes9 reveals where the noise is coming from as Boland bowls #Ashes pic.twitter.com/PmaOBT6AFH — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 26, 2021

Boland, 32, had first played international cricket half-a-decade ago taking part in 17 white-ball matches for Australia in the same year.