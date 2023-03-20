Senwes Park Potchefstroom pitch report: SA vs WI 3rd ODI pitch report tomorrow match

The third of a three-match ODI series between South Africa and West Indies will be played at Senwes Park tomorrow. After a batting-friendly pitch at the Buffalo Park for the first ODI, it will be interesting to see what Potchefstroom’s pitch has to offer.

Apart from South African captain Temba Bavuma, none of the batters of the side could score big in the last match. The South African bowling looks fairly decent with a combination of two spinners and three pacers. Batter David Miller will return in this match and his presence should be a massive boost.

West Indies started their ODI campaign under newly-elected captain Shai Hope on a brilliant note. Hope scored an excellent century as well with the bat. The presence of the hard-hitting batting duo of Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell is a big strength for this side. Pacer Alzarri Joseph and all-rounder Akeal Hosein will again be of vital importance in this match.

Senwes Park Potchefstroom pitch report

Senwes Park is ready to host its first ODI match after a spell of more than three years. In the last ODI match here, South Africa defeated Australia by six wickets where they successfully chased the target of 255 runs.

A total of 19 ODIs have been played here and 10 of them have been won by the chasing teams. The average first innings score in ODIs here has been 248 runs, which suggests that batting has not been that easy here. 34.54 have been the average runs per wicket here, whereas 5.18 are the average runs per over.

The pacers have enjoyed bowling here with the new ball, and they are likely to be a threat. Even the spinners can play a handy role in the middle-overs. In the recent U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, the pitch favoured the spinners a lot. The batters will have to spend some time in the middle before playing their shots.

An overcast day is expected in the city on Tuesday. Keeping the DLS method in mind, both teams may want to chase upon winning the toss at this venue.