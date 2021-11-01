Shakib al Hasan injury update: Bangaldesh’s all-rounder to miss the rest of ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Shakib al Hasan injury update: The all-rounder injured his hamstring during the game against West Indies, and he has now been ruled out.

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 has not been going great for Bangladesh, and now they have to deal with a major blow. Bangladesh’s star all-rounder Shakib al Hasan has been ruled of the tournament due to a hamstring injury.

After a brilliant T20 season 2021, Bangladesh were expected to perform well in the World Cup. They lost their first qualifier to Scotland, but they managed to qualify for the Super-12 stages. However, they have lost all three of their games in the Super-12 so far, and the journey is almost coming to an end.

Shakib al Hasan injury update

During the last game against West Indies, Shakib pulled his hamstring. During the fifth over of the first innings, he was chasing the ball and got injured in the process. He then left the field for a brief period, but then returned to bowl his quota of overs. Shakib also opened the innings for the first time in international cricket, but he was not looking comfortable at all. He was clearly limping while taking singles, and the injury was imminent.

Bangladesh’s team doctor has confirmed that Shakib will now miss the ongoing T20 World Cup and will need some time to recover.

“Shakib sustained a left lower hamstring strain while fielding during the match against the West Indies.”

“In a clinical examination, it was diagnosed as an injury of Grade 1 intensity. He is ruled out from participation in the last two matches of the tournament and until further review.”

Shakib al Hasan has been the best player for Bangladesh in the ongoing tournament. He has scored 131 runs in the tournament, whereas he has also scalped 11 wickets in bowling. During the tournament, he became the highest wicket-taker of T20Is, whereas he also broke Shahid Afridi’s record of most wickets in the T20 World Cup. Shakib is the number one ranked T20I all-rounder, and the team will certainly miss him.