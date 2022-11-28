Shane Warne, whose net worth is $50 million, was once banned from driving and fined $3000 for overspeeding his Jaguar in London

Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne was one of the greatest cricketers to ever play the game of cricket. He was the first-ever bowler in the world to reach the milestone of 700 test wickets. Warne achieved some great numbers on the field, but he had a controversial career overall.

The cricketing world went in shock when Warne passed away earlier this year due to a suspected heart attack. Loved by many around the world, Warne led Rajasthan Royals to the title of the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League in 2008. Even after retirement, Warne was linked with the franchise in different roles.

In international cricket, Warne scalped 708 test wickets (just behind Muttiah Muralitharan) and 293 ODI wickets. He played his last international match in 2007 against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Shane Warne was once banned from driving and fined $3000

Shane Warne’s life has been full of controversies, he was once banned from driving for a period of one year and was fined $3000 for overspeeding his car in London. Warne drove his hired Jaguar car at 47 mph in a 40 mph zone in Kensington, West London. The case was referred to Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court.

Warne did not appear in the court, but he admitted his crime. The fact that Warne already had 15 penalty points on his license for 5 overspeeding offences in the period of the last two years, this offence was enough to get banned for one year from driving.

“The purpose of disqualification is to punish and to protect the public and to deter,” Deputy District Judge Adrian Turner told the court.

“There are 15 points to take into account together with the three I must impose today. It may well be that none on its own were particularly serious but for points disqualification purposes the triviality of the offences is not to be taken into account.”

This is not the first that Warne was engaged in a controversy, he was once banned for a failed drug test ahead of the 2003 World Cup and he even passed information to a bookmaker once. He was also involved in a fight with players like Muttiah Muralitharan, Arjun Ranatunga, etc.