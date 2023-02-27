Shardul Thakur net worth: KKR all-rounder’s house, car, property, IPL salary details

Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur has earned a name for himself in International cricket, and according to CricBouncer, the net worth of the Indian all-rounder is approx INR 40 crores ($5 million). Recently, Indian cricketers Axar Patel and KL Rahul got married, and Thakur is now joining the list.

Thakur will get married tonight to his childhood friend, Mittali Parulkar. The pre-wedding ceremonies are already started, and the whole social media is filled with the pictures of same. Both Thakur and Parulkar got engaged in November 2021. The players like Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer are attending the pre-wedding events.

Thakur has made a name for himself by performing in crunch situations for the Indian team with both bat and the ball. He is called ‘The Lord’ by the fans. Currently, not a part of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad, Thakur will be joining the Indian team for the 3-match ODI series against Australia.

Shardul Thakur net worth

As stated earlier, Thakur’s net worth is around INR 40 crores. He will be playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023 and will get a whopping salary of INR 10.75 crores. Delhi Capitals bought him for the same amount last year, and KKR traded him from the Capitals for the same amount.

Thakur’s car collection is not huge, but he owns a luxurious Mercedes SUV. After India’s historic win at the Gabba, Anand Mahindra gifted him a Mahindra Thar car as well.

Thakur belongs to a very small place in Maharashtra, Palghar. He owns a big farmhouse in his hometown, whose exact value is not known. Talking about brand endorsements, Thakur has worked with brands like Tata Power, Gilette (Personal care brand), Blitzpools & Howzatt (Fantasy sports platforms), Khadim (Footwear brand), SS Sports (Sports gear brand), etc.

Shardul Thakur match fees

Thakur is in Grade B of the BCCI central contract, so earns INR 3 crores per year. Talking about match fees, he earns INR 15 Lakh for a Test, INR 6 Lakh for an ODI and INR 3 Lakh for a T20I.