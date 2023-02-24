“Found out 40 minutes before I was playing”: This is how Harry Brook’s first match for England came in an unexpected situation

England batter Harry Brook made his debut for England in a T20I match, but the way he has adapted to the Test format is a delight to watch. During the ongoing 2nd Test against England in Wellington, Brook scored his 4th Test century in just the 9th innings.

Brook will be making his IPL debut as well this year in Orange colours. Sunrisers Hyderabad bought the English batter for a huge sum in the auction, and he is set to make his name in the biggest T20 league around in the world.

Brook made his debut for England against West Indies last year at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. The right-handed batter shared an interesting story about how his debut came in an unexpected manner.

This is how Harry Brook’s first match for England came in an unexpected situation

Brook once said that he was not even sure about making his international debut for England. He revealed that then-England captain Eoin Morgan got injured just ahead of the match, and he got to know just 40 minutes before the match that he will be making his T20I debut.

Brook insisted that he was shocked about the same and said that he could not even soak up the excitement of the same. Although, he was obviously happy about wearing the English cap.

“It was good obviously. I didn’t really know I was going to be there and didn’t know I was going to play. Found out 40 minutes before I was playing the game,” Harry Brook had said in Yorkshire’s Youtube video

“Eoin Morgan got injured, so It was all but if a rush and a shock. Obviously, it was really nice to make my debut and play for England.”

Brook struggled in his debut knock and managed to score just 10 runs in 13 balls without any boundary or six. He said that he was obviously disappointed about his personal performances but insisted that it is a part of the game.

“I didn’t contribute the way I wanted to do in the game but that’s part of cricket and it’s still obviously nice to make my debut,” Brook added.

West Indies scored 224/5 in the 1st innings, where Rovman Powell scored a century. England could manage to score just 204/9 and lost the match by 20 runs in the end.