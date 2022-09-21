Cameron Green brother: Is Cam Green Chris Green brother?

Cameron Green brother: The rookie Australian all-rounder has already started to make a mark in all formats of international cricket.

Still less than two years into his international career and Australia all-rounder Cameron Green is standing tall on his potential and how. Been considered as the next big thing in Australian cricket even before his international debut, Green has provided enough reasons as to why he is rated so highly by the cricketing fraternity of his country.

While Green had already shown glimpses of his talent in the longer formats, him nailing a new role of opening the batting for the first time in representative cricket by playing a match-winning knock against India in Mohali last night added another element to his ever-evolving game.

Green, who had batted for a total of 10 times in his T20 career before the recently concluded India-Australia T20I, needed such an innings to prove his credentials in this format. Not part of Australia’s ICC T20 World Cup 2022 squad, Green won’t be out for too long if he continues to treat bowling attacks like he treated the Indian bowlers on Tuesday.

Full list of Australians with 750+ runs and 30+ wickets in international men’s cricket before their 24th birthday: Steve Waugh

Steve Smith

CAMERON GREEN#INDvAUS — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) September 20, 2022

Green, 23, has been playing competitive cricket for almost six years now. Having picked a maiden first-class five-wicket haul as a teenager, the right-arm bowler did leak 46 runs in his three-over spell against India. However, his ability to not let his bowling performance affect his batting is a quality worth applauding for.

Cameron Green brother

Born in June 1999 in Subiaco, Western Australia, Green isn’t related to South Africa-born uncapped Australian cricketer Christopher Green popularly known as Chris Green.

While some fans are considering Cameron and Chris to be brothers because of a common surname, it isn’t the case by any means. As a matter of fact, Cameron Green doesn’t have any brother.

ALSO READ: Cameron Green unaware of future as Australia’s opening batter

Bella Green, Cameron Green’s sister, is a basketball player.