Shardul Thakur wife name: Shardul Thakur marriage photos and videos

All-rounder Shardul Thakur is all in readiness to join fellow teammates KL Rahul and Axar Patel among Indian cricketers who have got married in the last one month or so.

With the winter season also the wedding season in both India and Pakistan, the Indian trio has joined Pakistani cricketers such as Haris Rauf, Shan Masood, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi among leading cricketers who have tied the knot this season. Furthermore, Thakur will also join an already long list of Indian cricketers who married their childhood friends.

Thakur, whose marriage is scheduled to be held on February 27, has been doing the rounds across social media platforms since yesterday. Videos from Thakur’s Haldi ceremony have gone viral on social media. An event which happens to be for close friends and family, Thakur can be seen dancing to the tune of blockbuster song ‘Zingaat’ alongside a kid.

In another video from the wedding festivities, Thakur can be seen singing lines of another popular song named ‘Soniyo’ from Mohit Suri’s ‘Raaz: The Mystery Continues’ (2009). Part of a 17-member squad for the third and fourth Tests against Australia, India batter Shreyas Iyer can also be seen singing alongside Thakur in the video.

Shardul Thakur wife name

For those who don’t know, Shardul Thakur will marry Mittali Parulkar tomorrow. The couple had got engaged to each other in November 2021. India captain Rohit Sharma had also attended their engagement in Mumbai.

Congratulations @imShard bro, best wishes for the new beginnings… pic.twitter.com/201PyH2NOD — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 29, 2021

Parulkar is a businesswoman by profession. She runs a bakery called “All The JAZZ – Luxury Bakes”. Centrally located in Thane, the bakery has its outlets in Mumbai as well. Originally from Kohlapur, Mittali had left her corporate job to start her own venture in 2020.

Shardul Thakur wife photos

Mittali is on social media platform Instagram with the username @mitalliparulkar_. However, in what is a private account, Thakur’s fans won’t be able to see her photos on Instagram. Thakur, however, had himself uploaded an Instagram post right after their engagement.

A post shared by Shardul Thakur (@shardul_thakur)

Shardul Thakur marriage photos and videos

The marriage will be held on Monday. Photos and videos will be updated accordingly.