Luka Doncic’s Overwatch 2 Achievement After Thunder Loss Leads to Heavy Trolling by NBA Twitter

May 7, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) moves the ball between Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and forward Jalen Williams (8) during the second half of game one of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic has taken the league by storm since he got drafted in 2018. He was also one of the finalists for the MVP awards this season. The leading scorer of the regular season seems to be habitual of featuring in the top rankings. However, this time, it is something besides basketball. Even though the Mavericks’ way to the Conference finals looks vivid after the OKC Thunder handed them a 22-point beating, the Slovenian seems to be chilling before Game 2.

Advertisement

With so much going on in Doncic’s life, it’s hard to imagine how anyone with his calendar ever gets any time to engage in a hobby, let alone gain mastery over it.

But somehow Luka managed to do just that, as the Dallas guard recently posted a picture on his Instagram, of himself attaining a Top 500 rank on the popular FPS game, ‘Overwatch 2’.

While Luka was definitely proud of his achievement, fans were far from happy. They even decided to troll him as a fan wrote, “This is why SGA dominating him.”

Another X user took a dig at Doncic’s 3-point shooting percentage by saying, “My goat, step up the 3-point percentage, tho pls”

Luckily for Doncic, there were a few fans who recognized the 25-year-old’s achievement, as one user replied to the news by saying, “Not surprised. Professional athletes are usually decent gamers— dedication and a willingness to improve are immutable traits.”

For a fan favorite like Doncic, receiving hate and backlash is new but it does make sense. He posted this after the Mavericks dropped Game 1 of their series against the OKC, and fans didn’t seem to enjoy his laid-back attitude after the loss.

What made things worse was that Donic finished with 19 points, the second-lowest score during this post-season run. The Maverick’s back-court didn’t perform, and the fans let them hear it.

‘Overwatch’ seems to be quite popular among NBA players, as stars such as Ben Simmons, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Anthony Davis have also been clocking in long hours. Regardless of the hate, Luka seems to be going strong with his love for the game, even though sometimes he gets caught up in weird situations.

It’s not easy being Luka Doncic, even virtually

One would imagine that being a celebrity is without its downsides, but a lack of personal space and anonymity are obvious arguments against it. Just ask Doncic, who last year, while playing a game of ‘Overwatch’, ran into some fans on a game and proceeded to be bombarded with questions. A snippet of the interaction was posted on X.

The entire fiasco began last year when the 5-time All-Star hopped on an online Overwatch server to kick back and relax. His teammates started asking him some questions, and Donic hilariously kept answering them truthfully, even revealing that he plays for the Dallas Mavericks.

His teammates were in disbelief, some even doubting Doncic’s claims, but #77 for Dallas stood his ground and continued to reveal his identity truthfully. The sharpshooter’s teammates eventually identified him, which led to the entire stream going viral.