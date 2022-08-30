Sharjah Cricket Stadium last 5 IPL matches: IPL records in Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Sharjah Cricket Stadium last 5 IPL matches: Sharjah has hosted the Indian Premier League across three seasons.

The third match of Asia Cup 2022 will be played between Bangladesh and Afghanistan in Sharjah tonight as they will face one another almost six months after their last encounter in this format.

In addition to winning three out of their last five T20Is, Afghanistan should be brimming with confidence after defeating Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in the tournament opener in Dubai on Saturday.

In what is going to be their first match of the tournament, Bangladesh will have to put behind a dismal patch in T20Is. It is worth mentioning that Bangladesh have won just two out of their last 15 completed T20Is and are playing this competition without a few of their key players.

📹: AfghanAtalan gear up for their 2nd game of the Asia Cup 2022 tonight against Bangladesh. Watch as some of our players talk about their preparations for their 2nd encounter in the event. 🏏 #AfghanAtalan | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/b2iY2WnC4o — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 30, 2022

IPL records in Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, which has hardly hosted any bilateral T20Is in the last half-a-decade, is fondly remembered for hosting Indian Premier League matches lately. Other than 2014, Sharjah also conducted a few matches of the biggest T20 league in 2020 and 2021.

Highest run-scorers in IPL matches played at this venue are Virat Kohli (285), Glenn Maxwell (280), Shubman Gill (280), KL Rahul (270) and Sanju Samson (220).

Highest IPL wicket-takers here are Mohammed Shami (14), Yuzvendra Chahal (12), Jason Holder (10), Anrich Nortje (10) and Lockie Ferguson (9).

ALSO READ: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan pitch report at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

As far as fielders with most dismissals in Sharjah IPL matches are concerned, Rahul (8), Quinton de Kock (7), Kohli (6), AB de Villiers (5) and Warner (5) top the list.

Speaking particularly about players taking part in Asia Cup 2022 Match 3, only Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan features among the Top 20 IPL wicket-takers at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. In five matches for his previous IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad between 2020-2021, Khan had picked five wickets at an average of 24.40, an economy rate of 6.10 and a strike rate of 24.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium last 5 IPL matches

IPL 2021 Qualifier – Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets

IPL 2021 Eliminator – Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets

IPL 2021 Match 54 – Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 86 runs

IPL 2021 Match 51 – Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets

IPL 2021 Match 48 – Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Punjab Kings by 6 runs