Sharjah Cricket Stadium T20 records: Sharjah Cricket Stadium average score in T20 and highest innings total

Sharjah Cricket Stadium T20 records: The iconic stadium will be hosting its last Asia Cup 2022 match tonight.

The 10th match of Asia Cup 2022 will be played between between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Sharjah tonight. Only the third T20I between these two teams, the fourth Super 4 match of this tournament has it in it to finalize the finalists.

One of the two Asia Cup 2022 venues, Sharjah Cricket Stadium will be hosting its fourth and last match of the tournament. It is noteworthy that both Pakistan and Afghanistan have exceptional T20I records at this venue. While Pakistan have won four and lost one out of their five Sharjah T20Is, Afghanistan have won 11 and lost four out of their 15 matches here.

Such kind of numbers have it in them to further increase the expectations out of this match. A match which will be keenly followed by Indians fans as well, a contest between Pakistani pacers and Afghani batters will be one to watch out for on Wednesday.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium T20 records

Highest run-scorers in T20Is played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium are Mohammad Shahzad (430), Mohammad Nabi (269), Najibullah Zadran (234), Asghar Afghan (168) and Shoaib Malik (155). A list of highest run-scorers at this venue among players playing this tournament is provided below:

Batter Matches Runs Highest Average SR Mohammad Nabi (AFG) 15 269 46 22.41 143.08 Najibullah Zadran (AFG) 10 234 59 29.25 140.11 Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) 4 150 78* 50 112.78 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) 3 141 84 47 141 Charith Asalanka (SL) 5 136 80* 34 132.03

Only team to have played more than 10 T20Is here, it is not surprising that Afghani cricketers dominate the bowling charts as well with respect to this venue. Highest wicket-takers in Sharjah T20Is are Rashid Khan (14), Samiullah Shinwari (12), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (12), Mohammad Nabi (11) and Wanindu Hasaranga (9).

Bowler Matches Wickets Average Economy SR Rashid Khan (AFG) 7 14 11.57 6.15 11.2 Samiullah Shinwari (AFG) 9 12 9.25 5.37 10.3 Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG) 5 12 9.33 5.6 10 Mohammad Nabi (AFG) 15 11 26.72 6.39 25 Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) 5 9 11.33 5.66 12

As far as Pakistani bowlers are concerned, vice-captain Shadab Khan (6), pacer Haris Rauf (5) and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz (3) have bowled well in T20Is at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the past.

Highest innings total at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 215/6 20 Afghanistan Zimbabwe 2016 193/2 20 Pakistan Hong Kong 2022 190/4 20 Afghanistan Scotland 2021 189/2 20 South Africa England 2021 189/4 20 Pakistan Scotland 2021

Out of the 28 T20Is which Sharjah has hosted in the last nine years, only 11 have been won by teams batting second. A number which is quite opposite to Dubai International Cricket Stadium, expect teams to take decision after winning the toss accordingly.

Talking about the highest successful T20I run-chase here, Sri Lanka set a benchmark by chasing a 176-run target against Afghanistan last week. The only other 150+ run-chase at this venue also belongs to Sri Lanka as they had sealed a 172-run target in an ICC T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh last year.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium average score in T20 – 155

Sharjah Cricket Stadium average score in T20I – 152