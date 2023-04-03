Bangladesh will host Ireland in the only Test of the series at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium tomorrow onward. The home side’s performances in their home conditions have been great, and they will yet again expect a pitch that will help their style of play.

Bangladesh’s spin-trio of Shakib Al Hasan, Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz is expected to dominate the Irish batters in this Test match. They are the Top three highest wicket-takers at this ground. Shakib and Mehidy can make vital contributions with the bat as well. Wicket-keeper Mushfiqur Rahim is the highest run-scorer here, and he will be an important part of the batting unit.

It will be interesting to see how Ireland will perform in these tough conditions. On a track, where the best batters have struggled against spin, it will not be an easy task at all for the visitors. Captain Andrew Balbirnie will have to lead the batting attack from the front in this Test.

Sher-e-Bangla Pitch Report for Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st Test

The track at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka is a typical subcontinent track. It is certain that the initial days will be the best ones for batting. As the match will progress, the wickets will get slow and low, and the spinners should dominate in this match as well. A flat track is expected on the first day of the match.

The last Test here was played between India and Bangladesh in December last year, where the spinners had called the shots. India won the Test in the end, but they lost seven wickets while scoring 145 runs in the fourth innings of the match. It was seen that the pacers got some reverse-swing as well.

The average first-innings score at this ground is 336 runs, whereas the average fourth-innings score has been 177 runs. It is clear that both teams would want to bat first upon winning the toss. Looking at the batting of Ireland, it will be tough for them to score big in these conditions.