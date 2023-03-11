Sher e Bangla Stadium pitch report: BAN vs ENG 1st T20I pitch report of Mirpur Cricket Ground batting or bowling for T20

Bangladesh will take on England in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur. After hosting the initial two ODIs, Mirpur is set to host the last two T20Is as well. The pitch will be looked at with great interest in the last match.

The hosts won the first match of the series, and they will look to seal the series by winning this match. In their home conditions, Bangladesh is one of the toughest teams to beat. All-rounder Shakib al Hasan has a brilliant record here, and he will again be the most important player of the side.

The T20 World Champions were stunned in the first match, and they are expected to make a comeback here. Captain Jos Buttler scored a half-century in the last match, and he is the main batter of England. The spin duo of Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid will play a big part on this track.

Sher e Bangla Stadium pitch report

The Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur has hosted a plethora of T20 matches. Recently, the majority of the matches of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 were also played at this ground. Based on the records, it is clear that the batting has not been the easiest at this ground.

This pitch has been on the slower side and stroke-playing has been really tough here. The batters have found it tough to time the ball due to slow and low bounce on the track. The last T20I played here was in 2022, when Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets (Bangladesh scored 115 runs in the first innings).

It is certain that the spinners will play a big part here, and the pacers who can use the slower balls well will also be tricky to face. However, interestingly, the pitch favoured the batters in the latter half of the BPL 2023. It is an afternoon match, and the captains may choose to bat first upon winning the toss.