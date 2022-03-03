Ashleigh Gardner Covid: Australian all-rounder to miss initial two games of ICC Women’s World Cup

Ashleigh Gardner Covid: Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner will miss the initial two games and is in line to return against New Zealand.

New Zealand is set to host the Women’s World Cup 2022 from 4 March, whereas the final will be played on 3 April. The mega event of Women’s cricket is already under a lot of Covid threats. There has been a steep rise in the Covid cases in New Zealand. The Omicron variant has been increasing rapidly in the country.

To manage the games on a regular basis, and to reduce the postponements, ICC has made a different rule. A team will be allowed to play in the game with a minimum of nine players available. They can use their non-playing female support staff on the field if required.

The Australian team has confirmed a Covid case in their camp. All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner has been tested Covid positive in Christchurch. She was first tested positive in the rapid test, whereas her latest PCR reports also confirmed the same. Gardner will now have to isolate for ten days in Christchurch. Ashleigh Gardner won the Australian women’s cricketer of the year award this year.

The isolation rule is according to the New Zealand health officials. There has been a steep rise in Covid cases in New Zealand. Gardner is famous for his hard-hitting, whereas her ability to take important wickets makes her an asset. Ashleigh Gardner has scored 815 T20I runs, whereas she also has 27 wickets under her belt.

“All remaining Australian players and support staff have tested negative following subsequent RATs,” Cricket Australia said in a statement.

“(They) will proceed with existing plans to travel to Hamilton this evening ahead of the side’s opening match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup against England on Saturday.”

Winning her first Belinda Clark Award, congratulations to Ashleigh Gardner! #AusCricketAwards pic.twitter.com/8vZ86SgI2l — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 29, 2022

The country is currently under a ‘red’ traffic system will which reduce the people’s gathering, especially at sporting events. Tournament CEO Andrea Nelson said has said that they will have to cancel the tickets at some venues.

“Under the red traffic light setting we can currently operate in pods of 100. We are taking it week-by-week as we work our way through but in the first week it is likely there will be some availability at matches,” Andrea said.