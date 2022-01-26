“She’s been passed fit to play”: Beth Mooney declared fit to play the Women’s Ashes test at Canberra

Women’s Ashes: Australian batter Beth Mooney has been declared fit to play the test match at Canberra’s Manuka Oval.

The Women’s Ashes series has not started on a great note for both sides. Australia won the first T20I game, but the other two T20Is got abandoned due to rain in Adelaide. This is a multi-format series, and the Aussie side currently leads in point by 4-2. Australia got two points for the first game, whereas both teams got one point each for the abandoned games.

The next game of the series will be the sole test match at Canberra’s Manuka Oval from January 27. However, rain is predicted throughout the test as well. After the tests, there will be three ODIs too. Canberra will host the first ODI, whereas Melbourne will host the remaining two.

However, the Australian side received a massive boost ahead of the test. Batter Beth Mooney, who fractured her jaw ahead of the T20Is has been declared fit.

Beth Mooney fit to play Women’s Ashes test

Australian captain Meg Lanning has confirmed that Mooney is set to play the test game. It is remarkable that Mooney got within ten days of her operation.

“She’s been passed fit to play, ” Lanning said.

“It was sort of around her comfort levels and confidence levels getting back into it after being hit, she’s had no issues at all.”

“So once she was cleared and she’s confident and ready to go, there were no issues about bringing her back.”

“It’s pretty incredible. Right from the moment she got hit she was pretty positive about the whole situation. To be coming back to play international cricket around a week after having jaw surgery is pretty inspirational for the group.”

Beth Mooney can’t eat any solids, but the Australian batter looks set to play in the Ashes Test less than two weeks after fracturing her jaw. Remarkable.#Ashes — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) January 26, 2022

However, the only issue is that Mooney is not allowed to eat any solids. She is on a liquid diet, and looking at the length of test game, she needs some nutrients.

“She’s only a liquid diet at the moment, which doesn’t sound like a lot of fun, not a lot of variety,” Lanning said.

“I think our physio and Pip the doc and the dietitian have been coming up with some meal plans for her to make sure she’s getting enough energy and obviously with the Test match, the longer format you need to have that over a long period of time, but they’ve done a great job and so far, so good.”

“She said she can eat unlimited amounts of ice cream. So she’s pretty happy with that.”