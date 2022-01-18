Cricket

“The ball hit her quite hard and her reaction was very stoic”: Beth Mooney to undergo a jaw surgery ahead of Women’s Ashes

"The ball hit her quite hard yesterday and her reaction was very stoic": Beth Mooney to undergo a jaw surgery ahead of Women's Ashes
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Steven Adams is Grade A teammate and possible undercover superhero": Grizzlies center's manhandling of the Bulls big man lights up NBA Twitter after Memphis team won the game 119-106
Next Article
"He's pretty keen to come back": Moises Henriques hopeful of having Nathan Lyon back for Sydney Sixers ahead of BBL 11 Finals
Cricket Latest News
"He's pretty keen to come back": Moises Henriques hopeful of having Nathan Lyon back for Sydney Sixers ahead of BBL 11 Finals
“He’s pretty keen to come back”: Moises Henriques hopeful of having Nathan Lyon back for Sydney Sixers ahead of BBL 11 Finals

BBL 11: Nathan Lyon can join the Sydney Sixers squad after the completion of Ashes…