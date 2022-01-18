“The ball hit her quite hard and her reaction was very stoic”: Beth Mooney to undergo a jaw surgery ahead of Women’s Ashes

Women’s Ashes: Australian batter Beth Mooney will undergo an operation on her jaw after getting injured during the nets.

Australia and England Women’s cricket teams are entering their busiest period of the season. The Women’s Ashes series is set to start from 20 January 2022, whereas the World Cup just starts after it. Meg Lanning will continue to lead the Australian side, whereas Rachael Haynes will be the vice-captain of the side.

The Women’s Ashes will start from 20 January 2022 with 3 T20Is, followed by a test and three ODIs. This Ashes will be played in the multi-series format with points being allocated for each game. However, ahead of the series, Australia have dealt a major blow.

Beth Mooney got hit on her jaw while practicing, and she is set to undergo an operation. The ball struck Mooney with enough force for the Queenslander to immediately double over in pain. She removed her helmet and walked out of the nets. There was enough swelling on her face, and she was sent for scans.

Women’s Ashes: Matthew Mott is optimistic about Beth Mooney

Beth Mooney is the number one batter in the ICC Women’s T20I rankings. In WBBL 07, she scored 528 runs at an average of 52.80, with one century and four half-centuries. She played a crucial part in Perth Scorchers’ triumph in the competition. Australian coach Matthew Mott is hopeful that Mooney will recover soon.

“Beth was batting incredibly well and as can happen, just a rogue ball came up and put her in a tough position and she tried to get out of the way, but copped it on the side of the chin,” Mott said.

“The good news is our doctors are pretty positive that the way that jaw surgeries are working these days, the comeback time is a bit shorter.”

The exact return date of Mooney will be decided after the operation only. But, she is definitely in line to be fit for the World Cup after the Ashes. However, Mott is hopeful of having Mooney back in some part of the Ashes.

“She’s in good spirits … hopefully she gets that through that surgery well and we can find out exactly when she can re-enter the group,” Mott added.

“We’ll have to be smart about that and what it looks like for her and listen to the surgeons.”

“But she’s an incredibly tough character. The ball hit her quite hard yesterday and her reaction was very stoic and all she asked for was a bit of water.”