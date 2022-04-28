Shikhar Dhawan foundation details: Shikhar Dhawan shares objective of launching Shikhar Dhawan foundation

Shikhar Dhawan foundation details: Shikhar Dhawan recently revealed the objective of his newly launched foundation.

Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan is one of the fan favourites, and recently became just the 2nd batter in the history of the IPL to complete the milestone of 6000 IPL runs. He played a brilliant knock of 88* runs against Chennai Super Kings to complete the landmark.

Punjab Kings bought Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan for a price of INR 8.25 crores in the auction. Delhi Capitals also tried to get back Shikhar Dhawan, but they were unable to. Shikhar Dhawan has said that he is enjoying his life with Punjab Kings, and they are trying to create a happy family within the group.

Shikhar Dhawan foundation details

In a recent video uploaded on Punjab Kings’ social media handles, Shikhar Dhawan has revealed that he has launched the Shikhar Dhawan foundation to provide help to the needy ones around.

“I have founded the Shikhar Dhawan foundation recently,” Shikhar Dhawan said.

“Shikhar Dhawan Foundation impacts the living, we’re saying that we adopt them, help them adapt.”

Dhawan said that his foundation is not for any particular kind of purpose. He insists that he loves a lot of things in his life, and he wants to help in as many different areas as he can.

“I love a lot of things, for example, I love animals, so we’ll treat animals. We will look at how we can enhance the facilities in shelter homes,” Shikhar Dhawan added.

“My emotions are attached to a lot of things, so why should I do something for one thing only.”

“I want underprivileged children to receive help, old age homes are there, or someone who needs a home gets help.”

Shikhar Dhawan also revealed that he wants to help different NGOs who are doing great work, but they are not getting any kind of recognization that they deserve.