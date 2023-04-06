Shikhar Dhawan IPL Century List: How many IPL hundreds has Punjab Kings’ captain scored?

Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan missed his century against Rajasthan Royals in the eighth league match of Indian Premier League 2023 in Guwahati last night. He played a brilliant knock of 86* (56) which helped the team to register a 5-run victory.

At one stage, Dhawan was playing at 29* (29) after 11 overs, but then he started his acceleration. In the 14th over, Dhawan scored 14 runs in four balls off Rajasthan spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. He played just a single ball in the final over, or else, he could have even scored a hundred.

Under Dhawan’s captaincy, PBKS have won their initial two matches of the season after a spell of six long years. The Indian Southpaw would want to continue his form in the remainder of the season as well.

Thrilling victory in Guwahati! 😍Phenomenal efforts by the boys 👏 Hyderabad Next 🏏 pic.twitter.com/FNXAXrzCXV — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 5, 2023

Shikhar Dhawan IPL Century List

Dhawan has scored a couple of centuries in his IPL career, and interestingly, it came in two back-to-back games. He was a part of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020, where he scored consecutive hundreds against Chennai Super Kings and Punjab.

In the 34th match of the tournament, Delhi were playing against Chennai in Sharjah. Chennai posted a total of 179/4, and Delhi’s opener Prithvi Shaw got out on a duck. Dhawan was at his best that day and he scored 101 (58) with the help of 14 boundaries and one maximum. Delhi won the match by five wickets.

In the 38th match, Punjab Kings were Delhi’s opponent in Dubai. Dhawan again smashed the bowlers all over the park and scored 106 (61). He managed to hit 12 boundaries and three sixes during the knock. However, Delhi lost that match by five wickets at the end, where Punjab easily chased the target of 165 runs.

Gabbar ka 💯 se tujhe sirf ek aadmi bacha sakta hai… khud Gabbar! 😎 Rate Shikhar Dhawan’s innings on 10.#Dream11IPL, #DCvCSK | Star Sports Network & Disney+Hotstar VIP pic.twitter.com/Xc9xusEMLn — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 17, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan centuries in T20s

Dhawan has never scored a T20I hundred, and those two hundreds in IPL are his only centuries in this format. He has played 320 T20s in his career so far. Dhawan has scored 9,398 T20 runs at an average of 33.09 and has a strike-rate of 124.99. Apart from two centuries, he has 67 half-centuries under his belt as well.