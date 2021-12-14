Shikhar Dhawan Vijay Hazare 2021 runs: Should Ruturaj Gaikwad replace Shikhar Dhawan in Team India ODI squad for South Africa series?

Shikhar Dhawan Vijay Hazare 2021 runs: The left-handed opening batter is going through a poor run-of-form in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22.

If one goes by the recent set of reports, both verified and the unverified ones revolving around the BCCI officials, and the two biggest names in Indian Cricket currently, he/she shouldn’t be gaslighted for believing that all is not well amongst the aforementioned parties in terms of their relationship with each other.

Another big name in Indian Cricket- Shikhar Dhawan, is back in the news, finding some space in the discussions regarding his place in the team’s limited Overs side- the ODIs in particular.

The BCCI’s selection committee had a few days ago, announced the 18-member Team India squad for the imminent 3-match Test series. While the Tests would be followed by a 3-match ODI series as well, the squad pertaining the same has not been announced as yet.

Now, this creates further room for discussions and debates as to who deserves to find a place in the side and who shouldn’t.

As far as the batters are concerned, discussions are rife regarding the opening slots, wherein Shikhar Dhawan has had a string of ordinary performances with the bat so far in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22.

On the other hand, the young 24-year-old from Maharashtra- Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has emerged as a new household name, especially after his performances for his IPL franchise CSK in previous two seasons is seen as Dhawan’s potential replacement in the team’s ODI side after a dream Vijay Hazare season this year.

Shikhar Dhawan Vijay Hazare 2021 runs: Ruturaj Gaikwad as Dhawan’s replacement in SA ODI series?

The first of the 3-match ODI series between India and South Africa will take place on January 19, 2022 at the Boland Park in Paarl, South Africa.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who made his T20I debut against Sri Lanka this year, is yet to play in Indian colours in the ODI format. If one takes a sneak-peak into his overall numbers in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22- BCCI’s premier domestic 50-Over tournament, don’t be surprised if you are left slack-jawed.

The 24-year-old has smashed a total of 4 centuries in the five group stage matches he has played in the aforementioned tournament. He has amassed a total of 603 runs at a stupendous average of 150.75 and was on the verge of becoming the all-time highest individual run-scorer in a single Vijay Hazare Trophy season.

Venkatesh Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad are making me go to MP and Maharashtra first when I scan the Vijay Hazare Trophy scores. They must wish they could hang on to this form forever! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 11, 2021

How good a form he has been especially in the past couple of years can be understood here.

However, team India’s regular feature right at the top of the batting order in the ODI format- Shikhar Dhawan has on the contrary returned with depressing number in the Vijay Hazare tournament.

His recent scores in the aforementioned tournament are 0 (versus Jharkhand), 12 (versus Hyderabad), 14 (versus Uttar Pradesh), 18 (versus Haryana), and 12 (versus Saurashtra).

His last assignment with the Indian team was against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka where he had led the Indian side in a 3-match ODI and T20I series.

In the 3 above mentioned ODIs, he returned with scores of 86*, 29, and 13 and was far away from being the stand-out performer for the team, despite his average reading 64.00 in the series.

However, one cannot dismiss the consistency with which he has been performing for Team India alongside Rohit Sharma at the top in White ball format.

In the 6 ODI matches he has played this year, the 36-year-old averages a healthy 59.40 with 297 runs under his name, including 3 half-centuries.

During India’s home series against England in March 2021, he scored 169 runs across 3 innings at an average of 56.33. Prior to that, during India’s away 3-match ODI series against Australia in 2020/21 he averaged a decent 40, with scores of 30 and 74 in two of the three matches.

Although the sample size to arrive at a conclusion is low, to ascertain whether he has to be a definite inclusion in the upcoming away ODI series, a few string of low scores in domestic matches should certainly not be the reason you drop one of the best batters in the past five years or so.

As far as Ruturaj Gaikwad is concerned, his chances will come and he won’t certainly mind waiting for some more time.