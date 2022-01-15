Cricket

“Simply cannot compete with these numbers”: Michael Vaughan censures England for getting all out on 188 in 5th Ashes Test

"Simply cannot compete with these numbers": Michael Vaughan censures England for getting all out on 188 in 5th Ashes Test
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
“Nikola Jokic, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Joel Embiid”: Stan Van Gundy reveals his top 5 MVP contenders, snubs out Stephen Curry and DeMar DeRozan
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
"Simply cannot compete with these numbers": Michael Vaughan censures England for getting all out on 188 in 5th Ashes Test
“Simply cannot compete with these numbers”: Michael Vaughan censures England for getting all out on 188 in 5th Ashes Test

Michael Vaughan censures England: The former English captain severely criticized the current team’s tendency of…