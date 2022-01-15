“Simply cannot compete with these numbers”: Michael Vaughan censures England for getting all out on 188 in 5th Ashes Test

Michael Vaughan censures England: The former English captain severely criticized the current team’s tendency of scoring below par scores.

England getting bowled out for 188 in the first innings of the ongoing fifth Ashes 2021-22 Test against Australia has been witness to them losing another advantage in this series.

England, who failed to contain Australia to a mediocre total even after reducing them to 12/3 after captain Joe Root won the toss and chose to bowl, erred themselves in the batting department for yet another time in this series.

Chasing Australia’s first-innings total of 303, the visitors didn’t even last for 50 overs falling short by 115 runs. From opening batters getting dismissed cheaply to others not converting their starts into substantial scores, England encountered similar problems at the Bellerive Oval.

For a team which is yet to cross the 300-run mark in nine innings on this tour, you don’t have to ponder much to find a reason for their dismal Ashes 2021-22 performance.

Michael Vaughan censures England for getting all out on 188 in Hobart Test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan took to social media platform Twitter to censure England for another below par innings total. Vaughan posted England’s five first innings scores from this tour highlighting how they stand ineligible to “compete” with these numbers.

In addition to not crossing the 300-run mark, it is worth mentioning that England have crossed the 200-run mark in the first innings on only two out of five occasions in this series.

English pacers, however, have tried to bring them back into the match by restricting Australia to 37/3 in 19 overs at stumps. With Australia currently leading by 152 runs, England will have to pick wickets continually on Day 3 as enforcing a batting collapse will keep their hopes of returning with a victory alive.