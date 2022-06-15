Sir Vivian Richards Stadium weather: Antigua weather report for WI vs BAN 1st Test Day 1

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium weather: After suffering an away ODI series defeat versus Pakistan, the Windies take on Bangladesh at home.

After suffering a 0-3 ODI series defeat versus Pakistan in Multan, the West Indies would take on Bangladesh at home in a multi-format series comprising a couple of Tests, followed by three T20Is and as many One-Dayers.

The home series would commence with the Tests, the first match of which would take place at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua from June 16 (tomorrow).

Bangladesh too, have arrived at the Caribbean after suffering a Test series loss against Sri Lanka last month, with the management now having decided to handover the captaincy responsibility to their most experienced player Shakib Al Hasan.

As for the venue, the Windies have played a total of 11 Tests at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. They have managed to win 3, lose 2, and have drawn 6 matches at this stadium in Antigua.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have lost the solitary Test they played here in the year 2018.

A solid final day of preparation for the #MenInMaroon at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium ahead of the first test in the Padma Bridge Friendship Test Series, presented by Walton against @BCBtigers #WIvBAN 🏏🌴🇧🇩 pic.twitter.com/Z8GEaETQy7 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 15, 2022

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium weather

Despite having experienced some rain in the afternoon today, the good news for the Cricket fans is that, the rain is unlikely to play spoilsport on Day 1 (tomorrow) of the first Test commencing tomorrow.

However, as per Accuweather, the weather is likely to remain cloudy (with a 100% cloud cover) throughout the day tomorrow, with the temperature to remain ‘hot’ the entire day at around the 30 degrees Celsius mark.

The players are likely to feel the heat of the ‘extremely humid’ conditions during the playing hours tomorrow, with a forecast of around 65% indoor humidity almost the entire day.