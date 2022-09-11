“The end of an era”: Twitter reacts as Aaron Finch gets out for the last time in ODI cricket

Aaron Finch gets out for the last time: The Australian captain registered a single-digit score in his last ODI innings.

During the third ODI of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of Australia in Cairns, Australia captain Aaron Finch (5) ended his ODI career with yet another low score.

Put in to bat first by New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, Australia lost opening batters Josh Inglis (10) and Finch in successive overs only to get reduced to 16/2 in the sixth over.

Finch’s last ODI dismissal happened on the fourth delivery of the sixth over when he aimed at driving a Tim Southee delivery back past him. With the ball shaping into the right-handed batter, a massive gap between Finch’s bat and pad was enough for the ball to hit the stumps.

Coming on the back of an extended lean patch in this format, Finch continued to not look very assured during his 13-ball stay at the Cazaly’s Stadium today.

Twitter reacts as Aaron Finch gets out for the last time in ODI cricket

Finch, who announced his ODI retirement on the eve of this match, has brought time on an almost decade-long ODI career scoring 5,406 runs in 142 innings at an average and strike rate of 38.89 and 87.73 respectively.

14th highest ODI run-scorer for Australia, Finch (55) is behind the likes of Ricky Ponting (229), Allan Border (178), Steve Waugh (106), Michael Clarke (74) and Mark Taylor (67) on the list of most ODIs as captain among Australian cricketers.

Finch, who received a guard of honour from New Zealand at the start of his innings, received a standing ovation from the spectators while walking back to the pavilion after getting out for the last time in ODIs.

The end of an era. Aaron Finch walks off to a standing ovation 👏👏#AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/gi1W6fwBpb — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 11, 2022

Bit of an action replay of Finch b Southee in Auckland during the 2015 World Cup. End of a fine career. He will be hardest to replace as a captain #AUSvNZ https://t.co/UlcLwwVXfq — Daniel Brettig 🏏 (@danbrettig) September 11, 2022

Yet to announce Finch’s successor, Cricket Australia have quite a few options to pick and choose from ahead of their next ODI assignment against England in mid-November.

Aaron Finch last 10 ODI innings score

Finch, who hasn’t scored more than 5 in his last five ODI innings, has registered three ducks in his last 10 innings. All that the 35-year old batter has been able to score in his last 10 innings in this format are 107 runs at an average and strike rate of 10.70 and 65.24 respectively including a solitary half-century.