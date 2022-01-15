“Six hitting machine”: Nathan Lyon smashes consecutive sixes off Mark Wood in Hobart Ashes Test

Nathan Lyon smashes consecutive sixes: The Australian spinner was among the runs from the word go at the Blundstone Arena.

During the second day of the ongoing fifth Ashes 2021-22 Test match between Australia and England in Hobart, Australia spinner Nathan Lyon added crucial and brisk runs to his team’s total.

Coming in to bat at No. 10 in the 68th over, Lyon hit his second ball for a six off England fast bowler Mark Wood. In what was another top-edge which appeared to be caught on the boundary like two earlier wickets today, Lyon managed to get enough bat on the ball to hit it for a six.

Facing just his eighth delivery in Wood’s following over, Lyon timed a pull to perfection hitting the ball outside the Bellerive Oval for a mammoth six.

With Wood returning to bowling over the wicket on the next delivery, it didn’t change anything in Lyon’s approach as he hit another six over deep mid-wicket for six runs. While Lyon didn’t hit this one as far as his previous shot, it was timed well enough to be a six by some margin.

In what brought an end to Wood’s 5.3 over spell this morning, he continued to lead runs despite dismissing Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc (3) and captain Pat Cummins (2) in the morning session. Wood, who conceded 29 runs in his first spell on Day 2, has so far registered expensive bowling figures of 18-1-115-3 (including an over in his second spell today).

It was in the 76th over that veteran England pacer Stuart Broad bowled Lyon to put an end to the Australian innings as the right-hand batter walked back to the pavilion after scoring 31 (27) with the help of a four and three sixes.

How Twitterati reacted:

Nathan Lyon now has 4 sixes in these #Ashes – equal most alongside Ben Stokes & Travis Head. More than Root, Malan and Labuschagne combined. @FoxCricket 🐐 — Tom Morris (@tommorris32) January 15, 2022

Nathan Lyon has hit 12 sixes in 105 Tests, four of those in the last nine balls he’s faced. #Ashes — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) January 15, 2022

Nathan Lyon has nine Test sixes – he’s hit a third of them against England in Hobart. In fact, he’s now hit more sixes in Tests at Blundstone Arena than Ricky Ponting and Matthew Hayden. The GOAT doing GOAT things.#Ashes pic.twitter.com/r58DnoRO06 — bet365 AUS (@bet365_aus) January 15, 2022

