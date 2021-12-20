Sixers vs Strikers Head to Head in BBL history | Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers stats | BBL 2021 Match 16

Sixers vs Strikers Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 16th match of BBL 2021-22.

The 16th match of the ongoing 11th season of the Big Bash League will be played between Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers in Sydney tomorrow.

In the four matches that they’ve played this season so far, defending champions Sixers have won three and lost one to be at the top of the points table. Set to play a match after a five-day break, all eyes will be on how well Sydney cope with the loss of several players due to respective injuries.

Strikers, on the other hand, are at fifth position after winning only one out of their three matches till now. For Strikers, they will be taking the field after a nine-day break with an expectation of doing well against a strong but slightly depleted unit.

Sixers vs Strikers Head to Head in BBL history

Total number of matches played: 14

Matches won by SS: 9

Matches won by AS: 5

Matches played in December: 5 (SS 1, AS 4)

Matches played at the Bellerive Oval: 3 (SS 1, AS 2)

SS average score against AS: 153

AS average score against SS: 145

Most runs for SS: 219 (Moises Henriques)

Most runs for AS: 247 (Jonathan Wells)

Most wickets for SS: 14(Ben Dwarshuis)

Most wickets for AS: 13 (Rashid Khan)

Most catches for SS: 8 (Moises Henriques)

Most catches for AS: 4 (Matthew Short)

The last time when Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers had locked horns against each other was at the Carrara Oval almost a year ago. Sixers, who have won the last five matches in a row against Strikers, had emerged as the victorious side on the back of chasing a 151-run target in 18 overs with seven wickets in hand.