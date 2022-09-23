“Skills, technique and jazba”: Mohammad Kaif terms Rohit Sharma as perfect mix for all formats after he wins Man of the Match today India vs Australia

Mohammad Kaif terms Rohit Sharma as the perfect mix while batting in the shortest format as he wins it for India during the second T20I.

In what was a proper eight-Over entertaining slogfest of the highest order, team India have defeated Australia by 6 wickets during the second official T20I at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, to drew level the three-match series 1-1.

En route the target of 91 runs, the crowd was witness to an absolute clinical display of batsmanship from team India skipper Rohit Sharma, who tonked an unbeaten 20-ball 46, while batting right till the end despite an eight Over-a-side contest.

With no second guessing from the batters of either teams as far as their approach for the contest tonight was concerned, Rohit set the tune for the chase right from the get-go, smashing the no.1 ranked bowler in the format Josh Hazlewood for three Sixes in the first Over, to collect 20 runs off it.

However, with 40 runs required off the last four Overs, and with India in the driver’s seat, leg-spinner Adam Zampa got rid of Virat Kohli (11 off 6) and Suryakumar Yadav (0 off 1) off successive deliveries, to make a mini comeback of sorts.

Mohammad Kaif terms Rohit Sharma as the perfect mix in the shorter format

However, with the Indian skipper smashing boundaries at crucial junctures when things looked like going a bit haywire, the required run-rate never skyrocketed to unattainable height, despite wickets falling at the other end.

Ultimately, team’s designated finisher Dinesh Karthik (10* off 2) smashed a boundary and a Six off the first two balls of the last Over, to win it for his side with four balls to spare.

Former India batter and gun fielder Mohammad Kaif, took to his social media batter to hail Rohit Sharma as a perfect mix of ‘skills, technique, and jazba’, whilst chasing a steep target during a shortened version of a contest as was witnessed tonight.

Rohit sharma has skills, technique and jazba the perfect mix when you are chasing 11 runs per over. One player all formats. @ImRo45 #INDvsAUS — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 23, 2022

Resultantly, for his 4 Fours and as many Sixes, and returning back with a strike rate of 230 runs per 100 balls, the 35-year-old was also awarded the ‘Player of the Match’.