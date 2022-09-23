Rohit Sharma VCA Stadium T20 records Nagpur: Rohit Sharma vs Pat Cummins head to head record in T20

Rohit Sharma VCA Stadium T20 records: The Indian captain will be playing his fourth T20I in Nagpur tonight.

The second T20I of Australia’s tour of India 2022 will be played in Nagpur tonight. While a victory will witness India returning to winning ways after a few embarrassing defeats lately, an Australian victory will confirm their second consecutive bilateral T20I series win in India.

Apart from their recent worrying form, India will also have to be wary about their past record at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. Readers must note that the hosts have won and lost on a couple of occasions each out of their four T20Is here.

Rohit Sharma VCA Stadium T20 records

As far as captain Rohit Sharma is concerned, he, too, doesn’t have the best of numbers at this venue. In his three Nagpur T20Is over the years, all that Sharma has managed are 10 runs at a strike rate of 58.82.

While Sharma would be banking on his record at this venue in other formats (two centuries and one half-centuries in six innings), there is no hiding to the fact that his newfangled approach of taking on the bowlers from the word go involves a lot of risk.

ALSO READ: Will it rain in Nagpur on September 23?

Taking into consideration all T20s, Sharma has scored 142 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 116.39 including a couple of half-centuries at the VCA Stadium. Both Sharma’s half-centuries here had come during his stint for Deccan Chargers in Indian Premier League 2010.

Rohit Sharma vs Pat Cummins head to head record in T20

Most likely to face Australia vice-captain Pat Cummins in the powerplay itself, Sharma would be looking to further improve on his numbers against Cummins.

In five T20 innings against the right-arm pacer, Sharma has scored 35 (27) at a strike rate of 129.62 which comprises of one dismissal. Sharma, who has hit two fours and three sixes off Cummins in T20s, has scored 10 (6) against him with the help of a four and a six in their only T20I encounter.