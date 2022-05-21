David Warner vs Mumbai Indians IPL record: Warner vs Bumrah head to head player battle IPL stats

David Warner vs Mumbai Indians: The opening batter from Delhi Capitals has done quite well against Mumbai Indians in the past.

The penultimate league match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

By virtue of being the home ground of the most successful IPL franchise, Wankhede Stadium has been good for Mumbai more often than not. In 70 T20s here, MI have won 42 and lost 27 over the years. Delhi, on the other hand, have won six and lost 10 out of their 16 matches at this venue.

David Warner vs Mumbai Indians IPL record

While Indians will be taking the field in a dead-rubber tonight, it will be a must-win for Capitals if they are to qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs. Hence, they would want their highest run-scorer of the season in David Warner to come good in a do-or-die fixture.

Warner, who has done quite well against Indians in the past, has scored 673 runs in 20 innings at an average and strike rate of 42.06 and 140.21 respectively. Readers must note that these numbers also comprise of a Champions League Twenty20 2011 match when he had scored 12 (4) for New South Wales in Chennai.

The best of Warner’s six IPL half-centuries against MI had come while he was captaining Sunrisers Hyderabad when he scored 90* (59) six years ago.

As a fielder, Warner has grabbed four catches and affected a couple of run-outs against Mumbai over the years.

Warner vs Bumrah head to head player battle IPL stats

An enthralling battle at the Wankhede Stadium will be played between Warner and MI spearhead Jasprit Bumrah tonight. With Warner scoring 54 (45) with the help of six fours and a six at a strike rate of 120 without getting out across eight IPL innings, neither of the two seasoned campaigners have been able to dominate each other in the IPL till date.

As far as T20Is are concerned, Bumrah emerges as a clear winner by dismissing Warner twice in three encounters whilst conceding only 2 (5).