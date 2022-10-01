“So so so proud of you”: Suryakumar Yadav lauds Sarfaraz Khan for Irani Cup 2022 century vs Saurashtra

Sarfaraz Khan scored a brilliant century in the Irani Cup 2022 and Suryakumar Yadav has applauded his performance.

Irani Cup 2022 is back after a span of three years, and what a blockbuster we witnessed between Saurashtra and the Rest of India at the Saurashtra Cricket Association in Rajkot. Saurashtra were put into bat after losing the toss, and what happened in the first session was completely unexpected.

Saurashtra lost four of their wickets for just 5 runs, whereas Mukesh Kumar took three of them. In the end, Saurashtra bundled out for just 98 runs, where all the wickets were taken by the pacers. Mukesh Kumar scalped four wickets, whereas Umran Malik and Kuldeep Sen took three wickets each.

The Rest of India also lost their initial three wickets for just 18 runs, but then Sarfaraz Khan and Hanuma Vihari scripted the comeback. Sarfaraz scored his 10th FC hundred, whereas Vihari also scored a half-century. At the stumps of Day 1, the Rest of India finished at 205-3 with Sarfaraz Khan (125*) and Hanuma Vihari (62) still at the crease.

Suryakumar Yadav lauds Sarfaraz Khan for Irani Cup 2022 century

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav has lauded Sarfaraz Khan for scoring a century in the final of Irani Cup 2022 against Saurashtra. Suryakumar posted a picture of him in front of the TV set and said that he is so proud of the Mumbai batter.

“So so so Proud of you,” Suryakumar Yadav tweeted about Sarfaraz Khan.

So so so Proud of you👏 pic.twitter.com/aHtT20LeQY — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) October 1, 2022

Sarfaraz has been in absolutely brilliant form, and he is knocking or even breaking the doors for his Indian selection. Mumbai could not win the Ranji Trophy, but Sarfaraz finished as the highest run-scorer of the tournament, where he scored 982 runs at an astonishing average of 122.75 with the help of 4 centuries and 2 half-centuries.

Rajat Patidar, who was the 2nd highest run-scorer of the tournament was 324 runs behind him. This proves the dominance of Sarfaraz in the tournament. In his last 24 FC matches, he has scored 9 centuries and 5 half-centuries.

With the kind of performances Sarfaraz has delivered, it is normal that there are a lot of calls for his involvement in the Indian test team. India’s next test series will be against Bangladesh this year, and it is expected that Sarfaraz can be picked for that series.