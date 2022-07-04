“That innings is the best one till now”: Sarfaraz Khan reveals his best-ever knock in the Ranji Trophy history

Sarfaraz Khan has revealed the best innings of his in the history of the Ranji Trophy and his journey of returning to Mumbai cricket.

The rise of Sarfaraz Khan has been a thing to talk about in the Indian domestic circuit. Sarfaraz Khan has been on fire since his return to the Mumbai Ranji Team. He is backed to make his India debut after delivering two 900+ runs domestic seasons.

He was the highest run-scorer in the Ranji Trophy 2022, where he has scored 937 runs at an average of 133.85 with the help of four centuries and two half-centuries. It is being said that Khan can get his India call-up in the tests against Bangladesh later this year.

Sarfaraz Khan reveals his best Ranji Trophy knock

In a recent interview with SportsKeeds, Sarfaraz Khan talked about the journey of leaving the Mumbai Ranji Team for Uttar Pradesh. Sarfaraz played in all the junior categories for Mumbai, but he moved to Uttar Pradesh in the 2015-16 circuit to revive his career. He revealed that he was crying while packing his bags as it was his dream to score a Ranji century for Mumbai.

“I left Mumbai and was on my way to UP, I played U14, U16, U19, and U25, as well as the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai,” Sarfaraz Khan said.

“So, when I was storing that bag as we no longer needed that kit, I had tears in my eyes as it was my dream to score a Ranji Trophy hundred in Mumbai clothes.”

Sarfaraz Khan in the last two #RanjiTrophy seasons: — In 2019/20 – 928 runs, 154.67 average. — In 2021/22 – 982 runs, 122.75 average

Match – 6

Innings – 9

100s/50s – 4/2

Highest Score – 275 pic.twitter.com/OUQNGDYFkr — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) June 26, 2022

Sarfaraz was determined to return to Mumbai again, and he made his comeback in the 2019-20 season, where he scored a triple century against Uttar Pradesh. He insists that he always told his father that he will either play for Mumbai or leave the game.

Recently, Mumbai played in the final of the Ranji Trophy 2022, where they lost the game to Madhya Pradesh. However, Sarfaraz Khan was at his best, and he scored a century in the match. Despite scoring a triple century, he called the century in the Ranji Trophy final as his best knock.

“I was determined to play for Mumbai, so I told my father that if I play cricket, I will play for Mumbai or I will leave the game,” Khan said.

“Also, I had a dream of scoring a century for Mumbai in the final, so I was in tears. So, that innings in the final is the best one till now.”