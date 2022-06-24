Sarfaraz Khan India debut: When will Sarfaraz Khan play for India?

Sarfaraz Khan India debut: The batter from Mumbai has been in excellent form with the bat in this Ranji Trophy season.

Sarfaraz Khan is the rising star of the Indian domestic circuit. The performances delivered by Sarfaraz in the Ranji Trophy 2022 have been absolutely outstanding, and he continued his dream form with the bat in the Ranji Trophy final against Madhya Pradesh in Bengaluru.

Sarfaraz Khan scored 134 runs against Madhya Pradesh courtesy of two sixes and 13 boundaries to complete his fourth century of the tournament. He is the highest run-scorer in the Ranji Trophy, where he has scored 937 runs at an average of 133.85 with the help of four centuries and two half-centuries.

After his heroics in the Ranji Trophy, there have been a lot of calls of giving a chance to Sarfaraz Khan in the Indian test team as well. According to a report by the Times of India, Sarfaraz Khan is set to be included in the Indian team for the Test series against Bangladesh in November.

“It’s impossible to overlook him now. His performances are speaking about his huge ability and putting pressure on many in the Indian team. He will be a certainty when the selectors pick the Indian team for the Bangladesh Test series. He did well for India A last year in South Arica and he’s an excellent fielder,” a BCCI insider was quoted by TOI.

National selector Sunil Joshi has a chat with Sarfaraz Khan after second day’s play.#MUMvMP #RanjiTrophyFinal @BCCIdomestic pic.twitter.com/btTGjbSkP3 — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) June 23, 2022

After the T20 World Cup in Australia, team India can rest some of their players in the Bangladesh series, and Sarfaraz Khan is in the front of the line to finally get his opportunity to play for the Indian team.

Indian chief selector Sunil Joshi had a long conversation with Sarfaraz Khan after his century in the Ranji Trophy final. Sarfaraz revealed that he had a good chat with the selectors, and if it’s in his destiny, he will get his opportunity to play for the Indian national team as well.