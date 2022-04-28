“So surprised to see Pat Cummins sit out”: Yuvraj Singh fails to understand why Pat Cummins is not playing IPL 2022 match vs Delhi Capitals

Why Pat Cummins is not playing: Kolkata Knight Riders continue to play without their premier Australian fast bowler.

Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler Pat Cummins sitting out for two matches in a row in the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League has come as a surprise for former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

Not part of any IPL 2022 team, Yuvraj took to social media platform Twitter to question Knight Riders’ tactics around the combination of their overseas players.

Cummins and his fellow Australian captain Aaron Finch were made to sit out in their previous match against Gujarat Titans on Saturday. While captain Shreyas Iyer hadn’t provided a concrete answer behind their absence, he had hinted at a few players suffering niggles. While Finch is playing the ongoing Delhi Capitals vs KKR match, Cummins isn’t part of their Playing XI tonight as well.

Barring an injury, Yuvraj opined about Kolkata needing to give more opportunities to a world-class all-rounder like Cummins.

I’m so surprised to see @patcummins30 sit out unless he’s injured ? World class all rounder . If someone has had 2 3 tough games does it mean u stop believing in your match winners? cause they can win you 3 in a row aswell !!just my opinion 🤷🏻‍♂️ #DCvKKR — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 28, 2022

Why Pat Cummins is not playing IPL 2022 match vs Delhi Capitals today?

In the absence of an official update around Cummins’ fitness, there could be a possibility of Knight Riders leaving him out on form.

In four IPL 2022 matches, Cummins has picked as many wickets at an average of 47.50, an economy rate of 12 and a strike rate of 23.7. Readers must note that Cummins’ big-hitting skills had witnessed him scoring a match-winning half-century against Mumbai Indians; which was also the joint fastest IPL half-century.

With New Zealand pacer Tim Southee having bowled exceedingly well this season, it is another reason why KKR haven’t felt Cummins’ absence till now. In his three IPL 2022 matches, Southee has picked eight wickets at an average of 10, an economy rate of 6.66 and a strike rate of 9.