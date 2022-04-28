Cricket

“So surprised to see Pat Cummins sit out”: Yuvraj Singh fails to understand why Pat Cummins is not playing IPL 2022 match vs Delhi Capitals

"So surprised to see Pat Cummins sit out": Yuvraj Singh fails to understand why Pat Cummins is not playing IPL 2022 match vs Delhi Capitals
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
PBKS vs LSG MCA Stadium pitch report 2022: Punjab vs Lucknow Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium pitch report
Next Article
"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy" - Elon Musk taking over Twitter has prompted a response from the MMA community
Cricket Latest News
Can KKR qualify for Playoffs 2022: Is KKR out of IPL 2022?
Can KKR qualify for Playoffs 2022: Is KKR out of IPL 2022?

Can KKR qualify for Playoffs 2022: The Shyeyas-Iyer led side suffered yet another humbling loss…