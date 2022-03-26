Yuvraj Singh IPL 2022 price and team: Is Yuvraj Singh playing IPL 2022?

Yuvraj Singh IPL 2022 price and team: The former Indian all-rounder hasn’t played T20 cricket for three years now.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, a two-time World Cup-winner, continues to be missed in competitive cricket by his loyal fans even after (almost) three years of his international retirement.

A quintessential white-ball player known to contribute across divisions, Yuvraj’s last international appearance had come during India’s tour of West Indies 2017.

As far as his last appearance on a cricket field is concerned, Yuvraj had played for India Legends in the Road Safety World Series scoring 194 runs in six innings at an average and strike rate of 64.66 and 170.17 respectively a year ago.

Yuvraj, who scored a couple of half-centuries in the tournament apart from picking four wickets, had targeted South Africa’s Zander de Bruyn and West Indies’ Mahendra Nagamootoo to score four consecutive sixes twice within a span of four days.

Before this tournament, Yuvraj had also captained Toronto Nationals in Global T20 League 2019, represented Maratha Arabians in the Abu Dhabi T10 League and participated in the Bushfire relief match.

Yuvraj Singh IPL 2022 price and team

Yuvraj, who was released by Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2020 auction, had made it clear while announcing his retirement that he won’t be playing in the IPL. Not part of any IPL auction since then, Yuvraj won’t be seen in IPL 2022.

Only cricketer to fetch record amounts in an IPL auction twice, Yuvraj played for six franchises namely Kings XI Punjab (twice), Pune Warriors India, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals (then Daredevils), Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in his 12-year old IPL career.

In 133 IPL matches, Yuvraj had scored 2,750 runs at an average of 24.77 and a strike rate of 129.72 including 13 half-centuries. Yuvraj’s 36 IPL wickets had come at an average of 29.92, an economy rate of 7.44 and a strike rate of 24.14.

Will Yuvraj Singh make a comeback to cricket?

It is noteworthy that Yuvraj had taken to his social media platforms in November to hint a comeback this month. However, no further development has come with respect to the two-time World champion.

A similar incident regarding Yuvraj had happened a few months before the start of BBL 2020-21 when there were reports of Yuvraj contemplating to play in the Big Bash League in Australia.

Subsequently, Yuvraj was also requested by PCA (Punjab Cricket Association) secretary Puneet Bali to come out of retirement and play for Punjab. But Yuvraj’s request of playing a BCCI-affiliated tournament after playing in overseas leagues was rejected by the cricket board.