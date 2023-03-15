South Africa vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and Caribbean: When and where to watch SA vs WI East London ODI?

Having played a Test match against each other after as many as eight years last month, South Africa and West Indies will be playing an ODI against each other for the first time since their rain-abandoned ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match in Southampton.

As far as South Africa-West Indies bilateral ODIs are concerned, even the same will be played after more than eight years considering how their last five ODIs have all come in multi-team tournaments.

The first two of a three-match ODI series will be played at the Buffalo Park on Thursday and Saturday respectively as the venue gears up for hosting ODI cricket following a hiatus lasting for more than half-a-decade.

South Africa, who have won 44 and lost 15 out of their 62 ODIs against West Indies, have won seven out of eight bilateral ODI series against this opposition. West Indies, who had won their inaugural ODI series against South Africa in 1992, haven’t been able to win a series against them in this format in the last three decades.

South Africa vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel

Star Sports Network is broadcasting West Indies’ tour of South Africa 2023 for the Indian audiences. Readers must note that only Star Sports First will be televising this match in India.

In a rare instance, Disney+Hotstar isn’t live streaming a series which is being televised by Star Sports Network. On the contrary, FanCode has acquired the digital rights of the tournament.

Much like the recently concluded two-match Test series, FanCode will be streaming the three ODIs with a paid subscription. While an all-format subscription was for INR 99, interested users will be able to buy a pass for both the white-ball series for INR 79 in the absence of any discount.

Local fans in South Africa will be able to follow the ODI series on SuperSport Grandstand 201. West Indians fans back home, meanwhile, will be able to watch the limited-overs matches on Flow Sports.

Date – 16/03/2023 (Thursday).

Match start Time – 06:00 AM (Jamaica), 07:00 AM (AST), 01:00 PM (local) and 04:30 PM (India).

TV Channel – Star Sports First (India) and SuperSport Grandstand 201 (South Africa).

Online platform – FanCode (India) and Flow Sports (Caribbean).