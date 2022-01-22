Sreesanth IPL 2022: What is S Sreesanth base price in IPL 2022 auction?

Sreesanth IPL 2022: Former Indian fast bowler S Sreesanth has yet again got his name registered for the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auction.

Former Indian pacer S Sreesanth has registered himself for the upcoming mega auction ahead of IPL 2022.

Sreesanth, who last played in the IPL in 2013 for the Rajasthan Royals (RR), had also registered his name during the previous mini auction in 2021 for a base price of INR 75 Lakh, but unfortunately couldn’t make it to the final list of players the eight franchises were interested in.

The 38-year-old has thus joined the list of 1,214 players who have reportedly registered themselves for IPL 2022 auction, which includes 896 Indians and 318 overseas players.

Players in IPL teams: CSK:Jadeja,MSD,Ali,Ruturaj

MI:Rohit,Bumrah,SKY,Pollard

KKR:Andre,Varun,V Iyer,Narine

PBKS:Mayank,Arshdeep

RCB:Virat,Maxwell,Siraj

RR: Sanju,Buttler,Jaiswal

SRH:Kane,Samad,Malik

Ahmedabad:Hardik,Rashid,Gill

Lucknow:KL,Stoinis,Bishnoi

DC:Pant,Axar,Shaw,Nortje — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) January 22, 2022

Sreesanth IPL 2022: What is Sreesanth’s base price?

As per EspnCricinfo, the Keralite speedster has registered his base price at INR 50 lakh this time around. The right-arm pacer was set to return to First-Class Cricket for his home state Kerala with the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy season, which has been postponed indefinitely for second successive year, due to yet another surge in the COVID-19 cases in the country.

He recently played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy during the 2020/21 season where he picked up a total of 13 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 24.38 for Kerala.

Having previously played a total of 44 IPL matches for three franchises in Rajasthan Royals, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, and Kings XI Punjab, Sreesanth had picked up a total of 44 wickets.

The right-handed pacer was banned for life by the BCCI in September 2013 while playing for the Rajasthan Royals, after his alleged involvement in the spot-fixing scandal came to light.

The ban was reduced to seven years by a BCCI Ombudsman in 2019, and he was cleared to return to professional Cricket by September 2020.

Before that, he had played a total of 10 T20Is for team India and picked up a total of 7 wickets at an average of 41.14 and at an economy rate of 8.47.