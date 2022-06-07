Sri Lanka cricket coach 2022: Full list of Sri Lanka cricket support staff for Australia series

Sri Lanka cricket coach 2022: The SportsRush brings you the list of the support staff of the Sri Lankan national team.

Sri Lankan cricket has been through a lot of ups and downs in the last few years with continuous changes in the leadership and coaching unit. The upcoming series against Australia is an important one for Sri Lanka economically as well.

Under the coaching of Chris Silverwood, the side would want to do well in the upcoming series. Dasun Shanaka has emerged as an able leader in the last few months, and the arrival of players like Wanindu Hasaranga has made the case of the side strong in the shortest format of the game.

Sri Lanka cricket coach 2022

Former English coach Chris Silverwood is the head coach of the side. Silverwood was sacked by the England team after the Ashes 2021-22 disappointment.

Former Sri Lankan player Naveed Naweez is the assistant coach of the side, and this is his first stint with the national side. Nawaz played one Test and three ODIs for Sri Lanka between 1998 and 2002

📸 Media Conference with

Chris Silverwood – Head Coach/

Naveed Nawaz – Assistant Coach/

Mahinda Halangode – Team Manager held today evening at the RPICS, Colombo. #SLC #lka pic.twitter.com/5rjJopgIlx — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) May 4, 2022

Ahead of the Australia series, SLC named Lasith Malinga as the ‘bowling strategy coach’ of the side. Malinga was the bowling coach of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022, and he also worked with Mumbai Indians in IPL. Earlier this year, SLC appointed Malinga in almost the same kind of role on the Australian tour.

“Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of Lasith Malinga, the Sri Lankan fast bowling legend and former captain of the ODI and T20I team, as the ‘Bowling Strategy Coach’ of the National Team for the white ball segment of the Australia Tour of Sri Lanka,” said the Sri Lanka Cricket Board in a statement.

Head Coach: Chris Silverwood

Batting Coach: Ruwin Peiris

Assistant Coach: Naveed Nawaz

Spin Bowling Coach: Piyal Wijetunge

Fast Bowling Coach: Lasith Malinga

Fielding Coach: Anton Roux

Physiotherapist: Brett Harrop