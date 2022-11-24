Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and Sri Lanka: When and where to watch SL vs AFG Pallekele ODI?

Sri Lanka-Afghanistan cricketing rivalry is all in readiness of taking a giant leap with the first-ever bilateral ODI between them scheduled to be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium tomorrow.

First of a three-match series will be a day-night affair just like New Zealand-India ODI on the same day albeit in a totally different part of the world. The interesting prospect of two ODIs being played in New Zealand and Sri Lanka means that cricketing fans will get to see a around 15 hours of live cricket on Friday.

In what is going to be the first Sri Lanka-Afghanistan ODI at a non-neutral venue, it will be the fifth time when these two teams will be facing each other in this format. In their previous four matches, Sri Lanka have won thrice as compared to a lone Afghan victory during Asia Cup 2018 in Abu Dhabi.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and Sri Lanka

Sony Sports Network will continue to both televise and live stream international cricket being played in Sri Lanka for the Indian audiences.

Although a confirmation of the same has been made by Sony across their social media handles, one still awaits the exact channel which will televise the first ODI. Expected to be televised in only one language in India, we will update this piece whenever Sony reveals the name of the channel after having revamped their Indian portfolio recently.

Indian fans, who prefer to stream live cricket on a website or mobile application, can do so for this series on Sony LIV. Readers must note that the platform will demand a paid subscription for live streaming international matches.

Local fans in Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will be able to watch Pallekele ODIs on Siyatha TV and SLBC. Furthermore, they will also have an option of live streaming these matches on the official YouTube channel of Sri Lanka Cricket.

Date – 25/11/2022 (Friday).

Match start Time – 02:30 PM (India and Sri Lanka).

TV Channel – Sony Sports Network (India) and Siyatha TV and SLBC (Sri Lanka).

Online platform – Sony LIV (India) and Sri Lanka Cricket YouTube Channel (Sri Lanka).