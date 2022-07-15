Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Live Telecast Channel in India and Pakistan: When and where to watch SL vs PAK Galle Test?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Live Telecast: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of 1st SL vs PAK Test.

The first Test match of Pakistan’s tour of Sri Lanka 2022 will be played in Galle tomorrow. Having hosted a couple of Test matches in the last two weeks or so, Galle International Stadium will be hosting its seventh Test since the start of 2021.

Readers must note that a two-match Test series will be part of the ongoing edition of ICC World Test Championship. While Sri Lanka are at the third position on the back of four wins and three losses in their eight matches, Pakistan are at the fourth position after winning three and losing two out of their seven Tests.

Set to play a Test match against each other after more than two and a half years, this will be the 21st Test series (10th in Sri Lanka) between these two teams. Out of the previous 20 Test series, Sri Lanka have won six (four in Sri Lanka) as compared to nine (three in Sri Lanka) Pakistani series wins.

Overall, Sri Lanka and Pakistan have played each other on 55 occasions in Test cricket. A 20-16 lead in favour of Pakistan augurs well for the visitors. Readers must note that Pakistan also have a 8-7 lead in the island nation.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Live Telecast Channel in India and Pakistan

Sony Sports Network will be televising Sri Lanka’s tour of Pakistan 2022 in India. Unlike the recently concluded Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka, Sony won’t be televising and streaming this series for the Indian audiences.

Hence, Indian fans must note that they will be able to watch these two Tests only in English commentary on Sony’s streaming platform named Sony LIV.

Only streaming platform means that Indian fans won’t be able to watch this match on any of Sony’s television channels. A late update about the same, if any, will be provided here in due course of time.

As far as the local fans in Sri Lanka are concerned, they will be able to watch this series on their televisions by tuning in to Dialog, IPTV – SLT and Channel Eye. Meanwhile, Pakistani fans back home will be able to watch this series on PTV Sports. Fans living in UK and USA will be able to watch these matches on Hum Masala and Willow TV respectively.

Date – 16/07/2022 (Saturday) – 20/07/2022 (Wednesday).

Match start Time – 09:30 AM (Pakistan) and 10:00 AM (Sri Lanka and India).

TV Channel – Dialog, IPTV – SLT and Channel Eye (Sri Lanka), PTV Sports (Pakistan), Hum Masala (UK) and Willow TV (USA).

Online platform – Sony LIV (India and Middle East), Sri Lanka Cricket YouTube (Sri Lanka) and Willow TV (USA).