Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and South Africa: When and where to watch SL vs SA Colombo ODI?

South Africa’s tour of Sri Lanka 2021 is all in readiness of commencing at the R Premdasa Stadium from tomorrow as both the teams will take the field for the first of the three ODIs to be played at the same venue.

Part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, this series will have significant importance for both the teams and won’t just be another ODI series played to fill the international calendar.

Although they continue to be an inexperienced unit, Sri Lanka have been bolstered by the additions of wicket-keeper batsmen Kusal Perera and Dinesh Chandimal.

South Africa, on the other hand, will be without their first-choice white-ball players namely Quinton de Kock, David Miller and Lungi Ngidi due to different reasons. The trio will, however, join the squad for the three-match T20I series ahead beginning from September 10 ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and South Africa

Sony Sports Network will broadcast the live streaming of South Africa’s tour of Sri Lanka 2021 in India. As has been the case with international bilateral series in the past, this three-match ODI series will also be telecast on Sony TEN 2 in India. Readers must note that the match will only be available in English commentary in India.

Online users can stream the match on Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV. It is worth mentioning that fans no longer have the option of watching the match on Airtel Xstream app as Sony Network’s channels are no longer available on this platform.

Fans of the visiting team will be able to follow this tour on SuperSport back home. As far as the local fans in Sri Lanka are concerned, they will also be able to watch the Colombo ODI on their televisions by tuning in to Siyatha TV. Talking about fans in the UK and USA, they will be able stream this series on FOODXP and Willow TV respectively.

Date – 02/09/2021 (Thursday).

Match start Time – 11:30 AM (South Africa), 03:00 PM (Sri Lanka) and 03:00 PM (India).

TV Channel – Sony TEN 2 (India), Siyatha TV (Sri Lanka) and SuperSport (South Africa).

Online platform – Sony LIV (India), Sri Lanka Cricket YouTube Channel (Sri Lanka).