Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st Test Live Telecast Channel in India and West Indies: When and where to watch SL vs WI Galle Test?

Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st Test Live Telecast: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of the first SL vs WI Test.

The first Test between Sri Lanka and West Indies is all in readiness of beginning in another two hours’ time at the Galle International Stadium. This two-match series will be played as a part of the ongoing second edition of the ICC World Test Championship.

The prospect of two teams not in their prime form in the ancestral format has it in it to put on display an intriguing tour for fans across the globe.

West Indies, who had emphatically whitewashed Bangladesh 2-0 earlier this year, would be looking to play a similar brand of cricket in a bid to win their first-ever Test match in Sri Lanka. While Sri Lanka and Bangladesh had played a two-match Test series almost eight months ago in West Indies, this is the first time that they are playing a Test series in Sri Lanka in the last six years.

📸 Sri Lanka Team engaged in a practice session this morning at the Galle International Cricket Stadium ahead of the 1st Test vs Windies. #SLvWI pic.twitter.com/exRX3Q2uIE — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) November 20, 2021

Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st Test Live Telecast Channel in India and West Indies

Sony Network will broadcast the live streaming of the first Test between Sri Lanka and West Indies in India. Unlike the case during the India’s tour of Sri Lanka earlier this year, this Test series will only be telecast on Sony SIX in India.

Online users can stream the match on Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV. It is worth mentioning that fans no longer have the option of watching the match on Airtel Xstream app as Sony Network’s channels are no longer available on this platform.

As far as the local fans in Sri Lanka are concerned, they will also be able to watch the Galle Test on their televisions by tuning in to Siyatha TV and Dialog (Pay).

ALSO READ: Head to Head Test Records between Sri Lanka and West Indies

The fans of the visiting team will be able to watch this match on Columbus Communications (Flow Television). Talking about fans in the UK and USA, they will be able stream this series on HUM MASALA and Willow TV respectively.

Date – 21/11/2021 (Sunday).

Match start Time – 10:00 AM (India and Sri Lanka).

TV Channel – Sony SIX (India), Siyatha TV and Dialog (Sri Lanka), Flow Television (Caribbean), HUM MASALA (UK) and Willow TV (US).

Online platform – Sony LIV (India, Middle East, Rest of the subcontinent minus Pakistan), Sri Lanka Cricket YouTube Channel (Sri Lanka), Flow Television (Caribbean) and Willow TV (USA).